Senior men’s golf sign-ups underway

Memberships are now available for the 2018 Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club season.

Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop (located at 1876 Fair Way, Carson City).

Applicants must be at least 55 years old to join.

The club has scheduled 31 weekly tournaments on Wednesday mornings At least 10 of those tournament will be played at other local golf courses.

The first tournament of the season is scheduled for April 4 at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

The Club offers a variety of tournaments, including individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, Stableford scoring and a club championship.

All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped, giving all players an equal chance to win.

The club dues are $50, which includes 2018 Northern Nevada Golf Association membership.

Visit the Club web site at ersmgc.weebly.com for addition information.

Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club accepting sign-ups

The Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club in Carson City is accepting applications for its 2018 season.

The club is open to golfers 55 years of age and older and all handicap levels and plays every Tuesday morning from April through October. Various formats are scheduled throughout the season.

Dues are $75, which includes membership and handicap posting in the Northern Nevada Golf Association GHIN service.

Members are entitled to reduced green fees at Silver Oak Golf Club.

The season tees off on April 3 at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts along with a short informational meeting will be served at 8 a.m. on opening day.

Each week's tournament employs a shotgun start format beginning at 8:30 a.m. in April, 8 a.m. from May through September and 9 a.m. in October. Weekly games and closest to pin contests are available each week.

Three travel days are scheduled this season for club tournaments at courses around Northern Nevada as well as California.

Visit the Silver Oak Golf and Event Center website http://www.silveroakgolf.com to find applications, schedules and information.

Silver Oak Golf Club is located at 1251 Country Club Dr. in Carson City.