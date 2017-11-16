Registration starts for youth basketball

Early registration has started for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation boys and coed youth basketball league season.

The league is open to beginning and advanced players in first grade through high school.

The cost is $80 ($90 after Dec. 1) for the first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school leagues.

The season will extend from Dec. 4 through March 17. Games will be played one day each week with at least one planned practice each week.

Participants will be assigned to a team through a draft system. Volunteer coaches are needed. For information and coaching applications contact Scott Doerr at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 782-5500, ext 1 or visit the http://www.dcprsports.com website.

Adult flag football league organizing

Entries are now being accepted for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins the following Sunday, Jan. 14. A managers meeting will be held prior to the beginning of the season.

The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22) for a season that will include a minimum of eight regular season games, to be followed by a postseason tournament. Team rosters are limited to 15 players and registration is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Youth, adult sports officials needed

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for more information.

Raiders Boosters Club fundraiser on Sunday

The Carson City Raiders Booster Club will hold its annual Christmas Commitment fundraiser on Sunday from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Lounge, inside Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave. in Carson City.

The fundraiser allows the club to "adopt" homebound senior citizens at Christmas. The club works with the Carson City Senior Citizens Center in arranging the list of seniors, who are then given the gifts personally by the club.

The fundraiser will be held at the same time as the Raiders vs. Patriots game, televised live from Mexico City.

The fundraiser includes raffles, live and silent auctions.

For information, call club secretary Leni Manning, at 775-232-9700.

Pau-Wa-Lu hosting volleyball open gym

Seven dates remain for open gym for volleyball at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School through Dec. 6, according to coaches Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins.

Thursday open gym sessions will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu gym from 3-4:30 p.m. through the rest of November. The gym will also be open on Monday, Nov. 27, from 2:30-4 p.m.

Tryouts for the school's sixth-seventh grade team (coached by Hannah) and eighth grade team (coached by Jenkins) will be held on Dec. 4-6. Tryouts at Carson Valley Middle School — Kevin Huff coaches the sixth-seventh grade team and Suzi Townsell coaches the eighth grade team — will also be held on Dec. 4-6.

Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club, a program to "encourage local girls to play club volleyball."

The new club is accepting a limited number of girls, 12-15 years old for its teams.

The program is starting with two age group teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School gymnasium starting in December.

Interested players should contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.

Lacrosse clinic Saturday in Reno

U.S. Lacrosse will host a Level 1 instructional coaching clinic on Saturday at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.

The Saturday clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Aided by grant funding from the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation, there is no charge to attend the clinic, other than registration as a U.S. Lacrosse member.

Douglas fielded its first girls high school/middle school team this past spring and a boys club is organizing for its first season. Referees are also needed.

Visit http://highsierralax.org/ for more information.