Pop Warner sign-ups kick off on March 10

Douglas Pop Warner football will kick off signups for 2018 with its Super Saturday festivities at the Douglas County Community Center from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10.

Discounted registration fees, free food, opportunities to talk with coaches, parents and administrators will be available during the festivities.

Douglas Pop Warner offers football and cheerleading for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Pop Warner features the Heads Up Football safety program throughout the entire league and stresses fun, safety, participation and scholastics for the athletes.

Douglas Pop Warner is now accepting applications for coaching positions in football and cheer. Forms are available on the website. The deadline to file head coach applications is March 28. Interviews are scheduled for March 29.

Visit http://www.douglaspopwarner.com, call Jim Valentine at 781-3704 or email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for information.

Chukar club fundraiser Saturday

Recommended Stories For You

The Carson Valley Chukar Club will host its 32nd annual fundraiser on Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Festivities, including dinner and a chance to obtain raffle and auction items, begin at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the event are used to support Nevada wildlife habitat projects for outdoor hunters and wildlife enthusiasts.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age and are advised that smoking is prohibited inside the pavilion at the fairgrounds due to the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act.

Dinner will include tri-tip, homemade beans and salad. Visit the organization's website at http://www.cvchukarclub.com for information or to purchase tickets.

Hunter safety class on March 17

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will host its annual Spring Hunter Safety Class on March 17.

The Saturday class will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Classes are limited to 40 students and pre-registration is required. Registration is accepted online at the Nevada Department of Wildlife website.

Completion of a work book is mandatory prior to the class. Work books may be obtained at the sheriff's office or purchased online. The cost of the course is $5, unless the participant is under 18 years of age. The cost for students under 18 will be paid for by the Carson Valley Chukar Club.

Call the sheriff's office at 782-9900 during regular working hours for information.