Pitch, Hit & Run event on Saturday at Lampe Park

Douglas County Park and Recreation and Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge #2670 will host a Pitch, Hit & Run event for young baseball players 7 to 14 years of age on Saturday at Lampe Park.

Weather allowing, the inaugural Carson Valley/Douglas County Pitch, Hit & Run competition, organized by Scott's Turf and Major League Baseball, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. after the conclusion of Carson Valley Little League's opening day ceremonies.

The age group competition will test the skills of participants in three areas: Pitching accuracy (six pitches), hitting distance and accuracy off a T, and speed from second base to home plate.

Call Douglas County Recreation Coordinator Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268 for information.

Carson Valley Men's Club is still being accepted

Membership for the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club 2018 season is still open.

Applications are available at the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop. The membership fee is $50 which includes Northern Nevada Golf Association membership for 2018 and a Basque dinner at the County Club Restaurant after the final golf tournament in November. The club offers a variety of tournaments, including individual stroke play, Stableford, team best ball, scrambles, Chapman, a club championship and the President's Cup. All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped.

Call 265-3181 for information.

Fishing derby sign-ups underway

Registration for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby is now being taken on Saturdays at Walgreens and during business hours during the week at Accolades Trophies.

Children 3 to 12 years of age are eligible for the derby, which will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Registration will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot every Saturday in April and May.

Both locations will also register volunteers for the derby and sell raffle tickets to help pay for fish, prizes, tackle and bait for the kids.

The grand prizes for the raffle this year are a Paddleboard, a tandem fishing kayak and a $300 gift card from the Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms can also be obtained by email at KFDvolunteers@aol.com and forms for mail-in will be available at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center service desk.

Molly Awards nominations accepted

Nominations are being accepted for Douglas County student-athletes to be recognized on May 7 at the 14th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet at Carson Valley Inn.

Nominations are due by April 16.

Molly Awards are presented to students for their combined excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

Nomination forms are available at http://www.mefiyi.org or email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com for information.

Cow Pasture Golf Tournament Saturday

The Antelope Valley Lions Club will host its 18th annual Cow Pasture Golf Tournament on Saturday near Coleville.

Registration will start at 9 a.m., followed by the tournament at the "Baldo Giorgi Country Club," 1318 Topaz Lane, seven miles south of Topaz Lake.

Blind draw teams play nine holes of golf in a cow pasture. A 10 a.m. shotgun start is scheduled.

You don't even need to know how to golf, tournament organizers said, adding that players are only allowed to use irons.

The cost is $30 per player and includes the barbecue ribs lunch after the tournament. The cost is $15 for lunch.

Funds raised go toward the Antelope Valley Lions Club Scholarship Fund that benefits Coleville High graduates in memory of Jackie Georgi, a longtime teacher, administrator and coach at the school.

Call Dave Murray at 530-495-2822, Mike Katusich at 530-721-5536 or Clint Hershey at 530-495-2935 for information.