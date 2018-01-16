Panthers win volleyball openers

The Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth grade and sixth-seventh grade volleyball teams began Tah-Neva League season play on Thursday with wins at home against Carson Middle School.

Pau-Wa-Lu's eighth grade team defeated Carson, 25-14, 25-10. Olivia Nord and Ryleigh Blaire had four service aces for the Panthers. Riley Mello, Truett Bryce and Molly Cloutier had one kill each. Marin Collins and Karris David had one block each.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' sixth-seventh grade team won in straight sets, 25-19, 26-24. Addy Doerr scored six points on serves and Makaila Youmans contributed four.

'D' League continues

The Douglas High School Developmental ("D") League basketball season will continue with three more sessions over the next three Saturdays.

Girls and boys in first through sixth grades are eligible for the program, a series of clinics that are being held from 9 a.m. to noon in both the large and small gyms at Douglas High School.

"D" League, presented by the Tiger Basketball Camp, originated in 1987 and is supervised by Douglas High coaches and players. Each day typically consists of 90 minutes of player development drills and 90 minutes for games.

Each session will focus on individual skill development, basic understanding of team concepts and basketball rules.

The cost is $65 for three sessions ($50 for a sibling), $45 for two sessions ($35 for a sibling) or $25 for a single session. Registration will be taken at the door.

Youth softball registration continues through January

Online registration is still being taken for the Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball season.

Visit the organization's website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — to register players ages 4 to 14. Three registration dates are set for the Douglas County Community & Senior Center: Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 from noon-2 p.m. and Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Registration fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a maximum rate of $200 per family.

Coaches and sponsors are also needed for the 2018 season.

All-star travel teams are being formed in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Openings still available for flag football league

Openings are still available for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football season.

The deadline to register has been extended to Saturday and the season will begin later this month. The cost is $530 per team.

Call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 1, for information.

Plans begin for Kids' Fishing Derby

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby, which operates as a 501(c)3 organization with a board of directors.

"The success of our last 28 years is due largely to the outstanding support we have received from the community," noted board president Tyler Creel.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes that are awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.