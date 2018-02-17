Panthers sweep league tournament

Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School swept to the Tah-Neva League eighth and sixth-seventh grade volleyball championships on Wednesday in Carson City.

In the eighth grade bracket played at Carson Middle School, Pau-Wa-Lu capped its championship with a win over rival Carson Valley in the semifinals and then a win over Eagle Valley in the finals. Eagle Valley and Pau-Wa-Lu had split two regular season meetings. The Panthers, who went 9-1 during the league's regular season, defeated Alder Creek (Truckee) in the first round.

"What an amazing group of young athletes that I had the pleasure working with this year," coach Rick Jenkins said. "In the last game I told the girls that they all would play the last match and we would win as a team or lose and sink like a ship as a team. I stuck with my words and every young lady played in the final match and they played with heart and passion and won in just two games."

He went on to express gratitude for support received from recent Douglas High graduate (and future Virginia Tech player) Talyn Jackson, Denise Yamada, current Douglas freshman Alyssa Jenkins and statistician Jordan Dekruyf.

The Panthers won the sixth-seventh grade tournament played at Eagle Valley Middle School, capped by a win against Carson Valley in the finals. Carson Valley was unbeaten during the regular season with two wins over the Panthers.

Douglas High baseball hosting poker tournament Monday at Carson Valley Inn

The Douglas High baseball program will host its first Baseball Poker Tournament Fundraiser on Monday night at the Carson Valley Inn.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Sierra Room.

The cost is $100 with no limit on re-buys in the first hour. All money raised will go to benefit the Tigers' 2018 season, which begins in mid-March.

Participants must be 21 and over.

Call coaches Don Amaral (775-790-0321), Thomas Hunter (775-339-1284) or Tyler Hoelzen (775-781-5281) for information.

Chukar club fundraiser on March 3

The Carson Valley Chukar Club will host its 32nd annual fundraiser on March 3 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Festivities, including dinner and a chance to obtain raffle and auction items, begin at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the event are used to support wildlife habitat projects for outdoor hunters and wildlife enthusiasts in Nevada.

Dinner will include tri-tip, homemade beans and salad. Raffle and auction items will include rifles, shotguns, fishing equipment, wildlife artwork and more. Participants must be at least 16 years of age and are advised that smoking is prohibited inside the pavilion at the fairgrounds due to the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act.

Visit the organization's website at http://www.cvchukarclub.com for information or to purchase tickets.

Women's golf club sets plans for new season

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club its ninth season starting on April 3.

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid October. The weekly events offer an opportunity to meet "women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport."

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May. The group is for women of any age who may not have the time to play a full round during the morning, or would rather just play a quick nine in the late afternoon. A brief golf lesson is offered by head pro Beau Server.

Applications can be found online at the club's web site. March 1 is the deadline.

Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.

Snowshoe race set f next Sunday

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race will be held next Sunday at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

The event benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Call 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org website for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for information.