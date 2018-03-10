Openings remain in hunter safety classes

Openings are still available in Douglas County Sheriff's Office hunter safety classes that are being held, the first on Saturday and another on March 31.

Both classes will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Minden. Classes are limited to 40 students and pre-registration is required.

Registration is accepted online at the Nevada Department of Wildlife website.

Completion of a work book is mandatory prior to the class. Work books may be obtained at the sheriff's office or purchased online.

The cost of the course is $5, unless the participant is under 18 years of age. The cost for students under 18 will be paid for by the Carson Valley Chukar Club.

Students are also advised to bring lunch.

Anyone who passes the course will receive a certificate that is valid anywhere in the U.S. and Canada and allow a person to purchase a hunting license. The course will include several topics including wilderness survival, gun safety, wildlife habitat and conservation, archery and hunting regulations.

Call the sheriff's office at 782-9900 during regular working hours for information.

Silver Oak club taking sign-ups

The Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club in Carson is accepting applications for its 2018 season.

The club is open to golfers 55 years of age and older and all handicap levels and plays every Tuesday morning from April through October. Various formats are scheduled throughout the season.

Dues are $75, which includes membership and handicap posting in the Northern Nevada Golf Association GHIN service.

Members are entitled to reduced green fees at Silver Oak Golf Club. The season tees off on April 3 at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts along with a short informational meeting will be served at 8 a.m. on opening day.

Each week's tournament employs a shotgun start format beginning at 8:30 a.m. in April, 8 a.m. from May through September and 9 a.m. in October. Weekly games and closest to pin contests are available each week.

Three travel days are scheduled this season to courses in Northern Nevada and/or California.

Visit the Silver Oak Golf and Event Center website http://www.silveroakgolf.com to find applications, schedules and information.