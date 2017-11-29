Officials needed foradult, youth sports

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for more information.

Jan. 6 is deadline for flag football league sign-ups

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14.

The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22) for a season that will include a minimum of eight regular season games, to be followed by a postseason tournament. Team rosters are limited to 15 players.

Youth basketball league

registration continues

Early registration has started for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation boys and coed youth basketball league season.

The league is open to beginning and advanced players in first grade through high school.

The cost is $80 ($90 after Friday) for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school leagues.

The season opens on Monday and extends through March 17. Games will be played one day each week with at least one planned practice each week.

Volunteer coaches are needed. For information and coaching applications contact Scott Doerr at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 782-5500, ext 1 or visit http://www.dcprsports.com.

Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club.

The program is starting with two age group teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School.

Interested players should contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.