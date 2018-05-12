Norvell to appear at Carson Valley Inn Tuesday

Second-year University of Nevada football coach Jay Norvell will appear at the Carson Valley Inn on Tuesday as part of the statewide Wolf Pack Caravan tour.

Norvell will meet with fans during his visit to Minden from 6-7 p.m., at which time he will discuss the Wolf Pack's 2018 outlook.

There is no cost for the event and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Douglas High volleyball meeting set for Tuesday

Douglas High volleyball coach Suzi Townsell will hold an informational meeting for players on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Information plans for the upcoming season, including summer workouts, tryouts, clinics and more, will be discussed during the meeting. The season officially begins in August.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact Townsell at monchou22@gmail.com for information.

Lacrosse youth camps slated

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys the week of June 4 through June 25.

One session will be held each week. The cost is $55 and registration will continue through Tuesday.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun. For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.

Fred Alexander Youth golf clinic on May 20

Registration is now being taken through Saturday for the 26th annual Fred Alexander Memorial Family Golf Clinic, which will be held on May 20 at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.

Juniors ages 6-17 and their parents are invited to the Sunday clinic, which is free of charge. The clinic provides an introduction to golf and includes individual lessons from participating Sierra Nevada Chapter/Northern California PGA professionals and apprentices. All participants receive prizes, a snack lunch, T-shirt, backpack and a golf club (while still available).

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the clinic will be held from 11:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Among the featured attractions will be an appearance by The Amazing Joey "O," an acrobatic trick shot performer.

Visit http://www.alexandergolfclinic.com or call 775-772-6180 for information.

Joni Taylor leads women's club golf tournament

Joni Taylor shot her way to top honors in her flight during Carson Valley Women's Golf Club tournament play on Tuesday at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Taylor shot 34 in the "back nine, one-half handicap event" to win Flight 1, one shot ahead of Bonnie Johnson at 35, followed by Sue Carson's third-place score of 36.

Diane Van Nort shot 30 to win Flight 2, while Cathy Addington placed second at 31 and Sandy Trainer took third-pace at 32.

Debbie Warzynski won Flight 3 with her 30, while Helen Brownfield and Rhonda McClelland shot 33 to finish second and third respectively.

Flight 4 was won by Mary Fesenmaier at 29, followed by Patti Parker at 31 and Marian Pinkerton at 33.

The club will host a match play event on Tuesday at Carson Valley Golf Course.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks junior golf tournament on June 9

The inaugural Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament will be held on June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible to participate in the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is being taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and more information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas football alumni golf tourney on June 29

Early registration ends on Tuesday for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before Tuesday, or $400 for a foursome.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration to continue

Youngsters and volunteers are welcome to register for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot.

Children 3 to 12 years of age are eligible for the derby, which will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sign-ups are also taken during business hours Monday through Friday at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts in Gardnerville.

Registration forms may also be obtained by email at KFDvolunteers@aol.com and forms for mail-in are available at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center service desk.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host doubles tourney

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host its Viva La Tennis on May 26 — the eve of the French Open.

The event is free to club members, $15 for others. Those who become a member that day will have the tournament fee waived (membership is $90). A barbecue lunch is included. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, as well as beverage of choice that does not come in a glass container.

Players of all ages and abilities are encouraged to play in an event in which the tournament director assembles all teams.

Visit the club's website at http://www.zctennis.com for information.