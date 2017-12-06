NIAA to consider 5A class proposal

A Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association proposal to create a new 5A division could move forward Thursday when a realignment committee meeting is held in Las Vegas.

The committee will consider adopting a recommendation to take to the NIAA Board of Control for its Jan. 17-18 meeting in Reno. The proposal would create a 5A consisting of Las Vegas area schools with Northern 4A schools remaining in the same division.

Any recommendation could be approved or altered by the board of control, NIAA Assistant Director Donnie Nelson explained. The two-year realignment plan would go into effect for the 2018-19 school year. Visit niaa.com for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22) for a season that will include a minimum of eight regular season games, to be followed by playoffs.

Recommended Stories For You

Sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for information.