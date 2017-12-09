NIAA realignment proposal extended

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) realignment Committee met on Thursday in Las Vegas and extended its time line to work on a re-classification plan for high school sports in the state.

Committee members will reconvene this coming Friday at 1 p.m. via teleconference to create a recommendation for the assignment of schools into regions, leagues and possibly create a recommendation for postseason formats. Among the topics discussed on Thursday at Chaparral High School was formulation of a new 5A classification for the fall 2018 through spring 2020 cycle.

Recommendations from the committee will be voted on by the NIAA Board of Control during its regularly-scheduled winter season meeting on Jan. 17-18 in Reno.

Wolf Pack luncheon dates set

University of Nevada basketball coach Eric Musselman has set the dates for the Wolf Pack Timeout luncheons.

The first luncheon is Monday, followed by Jan. 10 and Feb. 20. All three luncheons will be held at the Silver Legacy starting at 11:30 a.m. The luncheons help support the nationally ranked Wolf Pack basketball program. The cost is $20 for the buffet-style lunch. Call 775-682-6901 for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22).

Youth, adult sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for information.