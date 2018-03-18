Molly Awards nominations open for Douglas County student-athletes

Nominations are now being accepted for Douglas County student-athletes who will be recognized on May 7 during the 14th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet at Carson Valley Inn.

The Molly Awards are presented to students for their combined excellence in athletics, academics and community service. Nominations are due by April 16.

Nomination forms are available at http://www.mefiyi.org or email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com for more information.

Carson Valley Women's Club season opener set for April 3

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club for a season that starts on April 3.

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid October. The weekly events offer an opportunity to meet "women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport."

Guest days will also be available during the season for non-members. If those players do not have a partner, one will be provided.

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May. The group is open to women of any age who may not have the time to play a full round during the morning, or would rather play a quick nine in the late afternoon. A brief golf lesson is offered by head pro Beau Server.

Applications may be found online at the club's website. Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.

Empire Ranch senior sign-ups underway

Memberships are now available for the 2018 Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club season.

Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop (located at 1876 Fair Way, Carson City).

Applicants must be at least 55 years old to join.

The first tournament of the season is scheduled for April 4 at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

The Club offers a variety of tournaments, including individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, Stableford scoring and a club championship.

All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped, giving all players an equal chance to win.

The club dues are $50, which includes 2018 Northern Nevada Golf Association membership.

Visit the Club web site at ersmgc.weebly.com for addition information.

Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club accepting sign-ups

The Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club in Carson City is accepting applications for its 2018 season.

The club plays every Tuesday morning from April through October and is open to golfers 55 years of age and older.

Dues are $75, which includes membership and handicap posting in the Northern Nevada Golf Association GHIN service.

The season tees off on April 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Each week's tournament employs a shotgun start format beginning at 8:30 a.m. in April, 8 a.m. from May through September and 9 a.m. in October.

Three travel days are scheduled this season for club tournaments at courses around Northern Nevada as well as California.

Visit the Silver Oak Golf and Event Center website http://www.silveroakgolf.com to find applications, schedules and information.

Silver Oak Golf Club is located at 1251 Country Club Dr. in Carson City.

Golf fundraiser to be held on May 5-6 at Edgewood

The 31st annual Booster Club Golf Tournament benefiting Whittell and South Tahoe high schools, is set for May 5-6.

The cost is $150 per player, or $275 for both days.

Interested persons may register as a single, twosome, threesome or foursome. Only mail entries are accepted. This is a non-refundable donation, and refunds only will be issued if Edgewood cancels the tournament due to weather. Mail the completed form and money to Booster Club Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 1124, Zephyr Cove, NV, 89448.

Call Kindle Craig at 775-339-1810 or e-mail kindle831@gmail.com for information.