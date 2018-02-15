Middle school volleyball teams split

The Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth grade volleyball team pulled out a 2-1 rivalry win at Carson Valley Middle School on Tuesday.

Pau-Wa-Lu (9-1 Tah-Neva League record) won by scores of 25-16, 18-25, 15-12.

Riley Mello and Truett Bryce led the Panthers at the net with four and three kills respectively.

Zoey Quinn, Olivia Nord and Mello had three service aces each and Mello added two blocks. Emma Glover and Molly Cloutier had two digs each.

In another closely contested match on Tuesday, CVMS rallied for a 2-1 victory against Pau-Wa-Lu.

CVMS won by scores of 20-25, 27-25, 15-10.

Recommended Stories For You

The Tah-Neva League Championships were played this week in South Lake Tahoe.

Snowshoe race set for Feb. 25

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race will be held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration by Feb. 10 is $25.

The event benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Call 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org website for information.

Women's golf club sets plans for new season

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club its ninth season starting on April 3.

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid October. The weekly events offer an opportunity to meet "women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport."

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May. The group is for women of any age who may not have the time to play a full round during the morning, or would rather just play a quick nine in the late afternoon. Prior to play, a brief golf lesson is conducted by head pro Beau Server.

Applications for the CVWGC can be found online at the club's web site. March 1 is the deadline for applications for the club.

Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for information.