Middle school volleyball teams split

Molly Cloutier delivered seven service aces to help lead the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth grade volleyball team to a 2-1 Tah-Neva League win at home against Carson Valley Middle School on Thursday.

Pau-Wa-Lu (4-1 league) won by scores of 19-25, 25-9, 15-5. Truett Bryce and Zoey Quinn were credited with three kills each, Ria Axelson three digs and Hannah Schaeffer two digs. Coach Rick Jenkins also credited setters Emma Glover and Joyie Procaccini for directing the offense.

Also on Thursday, Carson Valley's sixth-seventh grade team continued its momentum after winning the South Tahoe Optimist Tournament with a straight-set win against Pau-Wa-Lu. CVMS won the match by scores of 25-20, 25-14.

The loss was Pau-Wa-Lu's first in league play.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pau-Wa-Lu's eighth grade team lost to Eagle Valley Middle School in Carson City, 25-13, 25-22.

Cloutier and Procaccini had two service aces each, Truett Bryce and Zoey Quinn contributed two kills each, while Jessica James had two digs.

Also, Pau-Wa-Lu's sixth-seventh grade team survived a close match, winning in three sets despite being outscored by one point overall. The Panthers won 20-25, 25-23, 16-14.

Little League sign-ups to be held Wednesday at community center

Carson Valley Little League will take sign-ups Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center.

To register online, visit the carsonvalleylittleleague.com website. Anyone who registers online still needs to present an original birth certificate and proof of residency documents on Wednesday.

Costs are $90 for T-ball (ages 4-6) and $115 for Minor B (6-7 year olds), Minor A (7-10 year olds), Minor AA (8-11 year olds) and Majors (9-12 year olds). A $10 per player discount is available for three or more siblings.

Call 775-450-5567 or visit the league's website for more information.

Carson Valley Fastpitch registration Tuesday

The final registration session for the Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball program will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a family rate of $200.

All-star 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U travel teams are being formed. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby of June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby, which operates as a 501(c)3 organization with a board of directors.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes that are awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.