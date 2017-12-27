MEFIYI Sports Bash to be held next week

Instruction in volleyball, basketball and tennis will be provided next week when Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) hosts its Holiday Break Sports Bash for students in first through eighth grades.

Clinics in those three sports will be held — with a focus on basic fundamentals — Tuesday through Thursday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Volleyball sessions for second through eighth graders will be held from 9-11 a.m., basketball sessions from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and indoor tennis sessions from 1-3 p.m.

The basketball and tennis clinics are open to first grade students.

The cost is $75 for a single camp, $130 for a choice of two camps and $160 for all three. Participants need to bring proper shoes, a snack or lunch and water bottle.

Call 782-5500, ext. 1, or email mefiwirewards@gmail.com for information.

Softball registration underway

Online registration is now being taken for the Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball season in 2018.

Visit the organization's website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — to register players ages 4 to 14. A $10 per family discount is being offered to players who register online until Jan. 10.

Three dates have also been scheduled to register at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center: Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 from noon-2 p.m. and Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Registration fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a maximum rate of $200 per family.

Coaches and sponsors are also needed for the 2018 season.

All-star travel teams are being formed in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 for information regarding the Carson Valley Fastpitch program.

Sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call 782-5500 for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22).