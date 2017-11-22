Marchegger second at regional race

Jared Marchegger placed second in the small schools boys race Saturday at the Nike NXR Southwest Regional Championships cross country meet in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Marchegger, a junior at Sierra Lutheran High School, ran a personal record of 15:44 over the 5,000-meter course and finished seven seconds off the winning time of 15:37 by Ryan Moen from Colorado.

Marchegger is a two-time Nevada 2A state cross country champion for Sierra Lutheran.

Teagan Hansen, a Sierra Lutheran sophomore, placed 27th in the race with a personal record time of 16:36. The time was 61 seconds faster than his previous best, set on Oct. 6 at the Lowry Invitational in Winnemucca.

The fastest overall time of the day (four boys races were held) was 14:50 run by Utah 5A state champion Aidan Troutner.

Sierra Lutheran junior Emily McNeely placed 31st in the small schools girls race with a lifetime best 5,000 mark of 19:32.

Adult flag football registration under way

Entries are now being accepted for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins the following Sunday, Jan. 14. A managers meeting will be held prior to the beginning of the season.

The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22) for a season that will include a minimum of eight regular season games, to be followed by a postseason tournament. Team rosters are limited to 15 players and registration is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Recreation youth, adult sports officials needed

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule.

Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for more information.

Sign-ups open for boys, coed youth basketball

Early registration has started for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation boys and coed youth basketball league season.

The league is open to beginning and advanced players in first grade through high school.

The cost is $80 ($90 after Dec. 1) for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school leagues.

The season will extend from Dec. 4 through March 17. Games will be played one day each week with at least one planned practice each week.

Volunteer coaches are needed. For information and coaching applications contact Scott Doerr at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 782-5500, ext 1 or visit http://www.dcprsports.com.

Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club.

The club is accepting a limited number of girls, 12-15 years old. The program is starting with 15U and 13U age group teams to play in Northern California Volleyball Association leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School gymnasium starting in December.

Contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or call 265-1711 for information.