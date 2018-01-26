Little League sign-ups continue

Carson Valley Little League will take sign-ups Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center.

To register online, visit the carsonvalleylittleleague.com website. Anyone who registers online still needs to present an original birth certificate and proof of residency documents on Wednesday.

Costs are $90 for T-ball (ages 4-6) and $115 for Minor B (6-7 year olds), Minor A (7-10 year olds), Minor AA (8-11 year olds) and Majors (9-12 year olds). A $10 per player discount is available for three or more siblings.

Call 775-450-5567 or visit the league's website for more information.

Carson Valley Fastpitch registration Saturday

Carson Valley Fastpitch sign-ups will be taken on Saturday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Recommended Stories For You

Sign-ups will be from noon-2 p.m., with one more session scheduled on Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a family rate of $200.

All-star 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U travel teams are being formed. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby of June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby, which operates as a 501(c)3 organization with a board of directors.

"The success of our last 28 years is due largely to the outstanding support we have received from the community," noted board president Tyler Creel.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes that are awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.