Little League all-stars open Friday

Carson Valley Little League's 11-12 and 9-10 year-old all-star teams both drew byes this week in their District 1 Little League Tournament brackets. That isn't making life any easier, though, because both teams can expect to face highly challenging tests when they open on Friday in Carson City.

Carson Valley's 11-12 year-olds are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. game at Governors Field against the winner between Wednesday's meeting between Reno National and Reno Continental, two traditional powers in the western Nevada district. Reno Continental defeated Carson Valley in the tournament finals last year.

Meanwhile, Carson Valley's 9-10 year-old squad opens Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner between Wednesday's first-round matchup between Washoe and Valley Providence.

Play in the double elimination tournaments will continue through July 1.

Soccer club tryouts continue this week

Carson Valley Soccer Club tryouts are scheduled to continue this week at Carson Valley Middle School.

Recommended Stories For You

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Wolfpack boys U13 team will be held today from 6-7:30 p.m. The team is coached by Kathy Bera.

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Blaze girls U15 team will finish today from 6-7:30 p.m. (the first session was held on Monday). The team is coached by Kasey Compton.

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Heat girls U13 team will conclude today from 6-7:30 p.m. The team is coached by Miles Johnson.

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Avalanche U11 team will be held on Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. The team is coached by Brian Polkow.

Youth volleyball clinics set for July, August

Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins are leading volleyball skills clinics that to help players ranging from beginners through high school.

The first session will be held on July 9-12 and the second session on July 30-Aug. 2 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Participants will be divided into three levels: Beginners in fourth-through sixth grades from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at a cost of $50; intermediate/advanced for seventh/eighth graders from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at a cost of $125; and high school for ninth-10th grade students preparing for their fall season from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at a cost of $150.

Registration is being taken at the community center (1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville). Call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information. Participants need to bring their own knee pads, court shoes, appropriate dress and a water bottle.

Hannah and Jenkins coach the sixth-seventh and eighth grade teams at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School.