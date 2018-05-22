Kids’ Fishing Derby voluneers to meet

An organizational meeting for volunteers to the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Lampe Park pavilion.

Anyone interested in helping at the derby is welcome to attend. Follow-up volunteer meetings will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. and on May 30 at 6 p.m. , also at Lampe Park.

The derby will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

The final session for youngsters 3-12 to register for the derby will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot.

Sign-ups are also taken during business hours Monday through Friday at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts in Gardnerville.

Carson Valley Days hoops tournament set for June 9

The fourth annual Carson Valley Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held for men's, women's and coed teams on June 9 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Play in the Saturday tournament is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after the conclusion of the Carson Valley Days parade.

Participants of all ages will be able to play with friends or enjoy time with family when they organize their own four-person teams. The cost is $15 per player for registration received by May 31. Participants who register by that date will receive a T-shirt.

Call 782-5500 ext 1 for more information and registration.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host doubles tournament

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host its Viva La Tennis on Saturday.

The event is free to club members, $15 for others. Those who become a member that day will have the tournament fee waived (membership is $90). A barbecue lunch is included. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, as well as beverage of choice that does not come in a glass container.

Visit the club's website at http://www.zctennis.com for information.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks junior golf tournament on June 9

The inaugural Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament will be held on June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible for the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is being taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and more information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas football alumni golf tourney on June 29

Early registration ends on Tuesday for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before Tuesday, or $400 for a foursome.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Lacrosse youth camps hosted by recreation department

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys the week of June 4 through June 25.

One session will be held each week. The cost is $55 through Tuesday.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun.

For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.