Hernandez qualifies for Vegas bowling tournament

Douglas High School sophomore Anthony Hernandez is raising funds to help cover costs to compete at the Nevada Teen Masters Bowling Championships this summer.

Hernandez has qualified for the tournament, which will be held on June 30-July 5 at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

The tournament is billed as America's premier high school championship bowling event.

Hernandez qualified in singles and doubles on Nov. 18 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno. His doubles partner is Brandon Engles of Carson High.

Call Wink's Silver Strike Lanes in the Gardnerville Ranchos at 265-5454 for more information about assisting with the fundraising effort.

On Jan. 14, Hernandez took third-place in Division A at the Northern Nevada Masters Scholarship Tournament at the Gold Dust West Bowling Center in Carson City.

Jenessa Hernandez, a Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School seventh grader, won Division B and placed second overall.

Andrew Jones also placed second in Division C and Morgana Veatch took third in Division C.

Lacrosse clinic for girls set for March 3 in Reno

The High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation will host its Girls Youth Lacrosse Clinic on March 3 in Reno.

There is no charge to attend the clinic for girls in fifth through eighth grades. The clinic is set to be held from 9 a.m.-noon in the Galena High School stadium.

Discounted registrations for the 2018 youth league season will be available at the clinic.

The Douglas Lacrosse Club high school girls team is already preparing for its second season and has started practice for a High Sierra Lacrosse League season that gets underway in March. Douglas is set to host a tournament this season, according to coach Daunelle Wulstein.

Douglas is also scheduled to field a boys team this spring.

Contact douglaslacrosse1@gmail.com or highsierralax.org for information.

Douglas spring registration due

Douglas High students who are interested in participating in a spring sport are reminded by school officials that they need to have their registration and documents loaded onto RegisterMyAthlete (RMA) before 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Links to the RMA website can be found on the Douglas High athletics webpage.

Snowshoe race set for Feb. 25

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race is set for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration by Feb. 10 is $25. The event benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Call 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org website for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.