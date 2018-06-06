Grass volleyball tourney set for Sunday

Teams in youth and adult divisions will compete in the 10th annual Carson Valley Days Grass Volleyball Tournament on Sunday at Lampe Park.

Tournament play will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude before 6 p.m. Registration and check-in will start at 8 a.m. The cost to play in the youth divisions is $30 per team. The cost for adult teams is $60. Each team is guaranteed two pool play and one single elimination playoff bracket game.

Six-on-six youth divisions will be set up for fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school (non-varsity) divisions. Participants must be under 18 years of age on the day of the tournament.

Four-on-four adult divisions are set for open, women's and coed divisions. Participants must be 16 years of age or older to qualify for an adult division.

Registration is being taken at the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department. Call 782-5500, ext. 1, for information.

Tiger Basketball Camp set for June 12-14

Girls and boys from first through sixth grades will have an opportunity to participate in the Tiger Basketball Camp at Douglas High School on June 12-14.

An annual event since 1993, the camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of those three days (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) in the two gyms at Douglas. Late registration will be accepted from 8:15-8:45 a.m. on June 12.

The camp is directed by Douglas High varsity coaches Corey Thacker (boys) and Werner Christen (girls), assisted by Douglas assistant girls coach Brian Mello and Rosie Contri, a Douglas graduate who later started in four seasons at Willamette University in Oregon and played one season as a professional in Germany.

The cost is $110 for campers who register online and $125 for those who register on the first day. The cost for siblings is $90 (online) and $100 (walk-ups). Participants will receive a camp T-shirt, camp basketball and instruction.

A snack bar will be available for the purchase of drinks and snacks. Lunch time will be available from noon-12:45, however, lunches will not be supplied by the camp.

Call Thacker 775-934-3390 or Christen at 775-721-5035 for information.

Carson Valley Days hoops tournament on Saturday

The fourth annual Carson Valley Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held for men's, women's and coed teams on Saturday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Play is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after the Carson Valley Days parade.

Participants of all ages will be able to play with friends or enjoy time with family when they organize their own four-person teams. Call 782-5500 ext. 1 for more information and registration.

Series of tennis clinics to be held at Zephyr Cove

Dave Nostrant and Ginny Unger are leading a series of clinics at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club at Lake Tahoe this summer.

The schedule includes activities six days per week. Contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or davenostrant@yahoo.com and Unger at 775-901-6713 or ginnyunger@yahoo.com or visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/ for information.