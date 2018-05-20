Girls lacrosse ends season with victory

The Douglas Girls Lacrosse Club ended its second season on an upbeat note with a 9-6 win at Reno.

Douglas was led by its three seniors. Ally Foster was recognized as the team's MVP for the High Sierra Lacrosse League game as she scored four goals. Abby Jens added two goals and Carly Howe scored one.

Freshmen Ashlyn Nelson and Aoife Brooks each scored a point.

Junior Sophia Olson was recognized as the team's defensive MVP.

One other Douglas senior, Peri Buck, was sidelined with a torn ACL she sustained in a game earlier this month.

Lacrosse youth camps hosted by recreation department

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys the week of June 4 through June 25.

One session will be held each week. The cost is $55 through Tuesday.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun.

For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.

Campbell set for all-star basketball game

Douglas High senior Ashlynn Campbell is scheduled to play on Tuesday night in the annual Local Sports Program high school all-star basketball game at Wooster High School in Reno.

Seniors from Northern Nevada schools in the 4A, 3A and 2A divisions will be showcased during a doubleheader that is set to tip-off with the girls game at 6 p.m., followed by the boys contest at Craig Congdon Gym.

Campbell, an all-league player for the Tigers this past season, will play for the Blue all-star team coached by McQueen's Aaron Walton.

Anne Smith, who guided Churchill County to the state 3A title in February, will coach the White all-star team.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host doubles tournament

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host its Viva La Tennis on Saturday — the eve of the French Open.

The event is free to club members, $15 for others. Those who become a member that day will have the tournament fee waived (membership is $90). A barbecue lunch is included. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, as well as beverage of choice that does not come in a glass container.

Players of all ages and abilities are encouraged to play in an event in which the tournament director assembles all teams.

Visit the club's website at http://www.zctennis.com for information.