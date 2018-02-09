Girls lacrosse clinic on March 3 in Reno

The High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation will host its Girls Youth Lacrosse Clinic on March 3 in Reno.

There is no charge to attend the clinic for girls in fifth through eighth grades. The clinic is set to be held from 9 a.m.-noon at Galena High School.

The Douglas Lacrosse Club high school girls team is already preparing for its second season and has started practice for a High Sierra league season that gets underway in March.

Douglas is also scheduled to field a boys team this spring.

Contact douglaslacrosse1@gmail.com or highsierralax.org for information.

Pau-Wa-Lu wins two matches at South Tahoe

The Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth grade volleyball team rallied for a 2-1 win in its Tah-Neva League match at South Tahoe on Tuesday.

Pau-Wa-Lu (7-1 league) won by scores of 22-25, 25-18, 17-15.

The Panthers won their sixth-seventh grade match at South Tahoe, 25-16, 25-21. The team is also 7-1 for the season.

Douglas spring registration due

Douglas High students who are interested in participating in a spring sport are reminded by school officials that they need to have their registration and documents loaded onto RegisterMyAthlete (RMA) before 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Links to the RMA website can be found on the Douglas High athletics webpage.

Snowshoe race set for Feb. 25

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race will be held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration by Feb. 10 is $25. The event benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Call 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org website for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.