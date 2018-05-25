Fred Coons wins flight for Carson Valley Men’s club

Fred Coons shot a net 60 to win Flight A during the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club Vice-President's Cup Tournament on Sunday at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Coons won his flight by two shots during individual stroke play format in which the best 17 of 18 holes were scored. Matthew Cox took second-place on a tie-breaker ahead of Chris Willing, as both finished at 62. Charles Poe took fourth-place with his 63.

Flight B was won by Sandy Martin with a 60. Jim Arens edged out Jim Pillsbury on a tie-breaker to take second-place, as both shot 61. Mike Davis placed fourth at 64.

First-place in Flight C was decided by a tie-breaker in which David Thorne shot 60 and prevailed over John Guidicatti. Jack Zippwald placed third at 62, one shot ahead of Brent Holderman in fourth-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Willie Tenney on the first hole and Coons on No. 18.

Davis shoots 75 in Carson Valley Women's Golf Club tournament

Linda Davis carded a 4-over par 75 on May 15 during a Carson Valley Women's Golf Club match play tournament.

Davis finished with the best low gross score overall, while Sue Carsten and Bonnie Johnson won their matches with respective scores of 83 and 84 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Other match winners in the tournament included Diane Van Nort, Christine Williams, Cathy Addington, Rhonda McClelland, Kathy Bevel, Gwen Guiette, Mary Stephens, Marian Pinkerton, Jan Singyke and Melinda Johnson.

Williams shot an 86 and Bevel an 88.

Kids' Fishing Derby volunteers meeting to be held on Saturday

Another organizational meeting for volunteers to the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Lampe Park pavilion.

Anyone interested in helping at the derby is welcome to attend. The final volunteer meeting will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m., also at Lampe Park.

The derby will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

The final registration session for youngsters 3-12 will also be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot.

Sign-ups are also taken during business hours Monday through Friday at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts.

Carson Valley Days hoops tournament set for June 9

The fourth annual Carson Valley Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held for men's, women's and coed teams on June 9 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Play in the Saturday tournament is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after the Carson Valley Days parade.

Participants of all ages will be able to play with friends or enjoy time with family when they organize their own four-person teams. The cost is $15 per player for registration received by Thursday. Participants who register by that date will receive a T-shirt.

Call 782-5500 ext. 1 for more information and registration.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host doubles tournament

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host its Viva La Tennis on Saturday.

The event is free to club members, $15 for others. Those who become a member that day will have the tournament fee waived (membership is $90). A barbecue lunch is included. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, as well as beverage of choice that does not come in a glass container.

Visit the club's website at http://www.zctennis.com for information.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks junior golf tournament on June 9

The inaugural Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament will be held on June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible for the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is being taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and more information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas football alumni golf tourney on June 29

Early registration ends on Tuesday for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before Tuesday, or $400 for a foursome.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Lacrosse youth camps hosted by recreation department

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys the week of June 4 through June 25.

One session will be held each week. The cost is $55 through Tuesday.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun.

For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.