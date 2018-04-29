Fred Alexander golf clinic to be held on May 20

Registration is now being taken for the 26th annual Fred Alexander Memorial Family Golf Clinic, which will be held on May 20 at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.

Juniors ages 6-17 and their parents are invited to the Sunday clinic, which is free of charge. The clinic provides an introduction to golf and includes individual lessons from more than 40 Sierra Nevada Chapter/Northern California PGA professionals and apprentices. All participants receive prizes, a snack lunch, T-shirt, backpack and a golf club (while still available).

Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and the clinic from 11:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Among the featured attractions will be an appearance by The Amazing Joey "O," an acrobatic trick shot performer.

Visit http://www.alexandergolfclinic.com or call 775-772-6180 for information. The deadline for registration is May 19 at 3 p.m.

Douglas alumni golf tourney on June 29

Registration is now being taken for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 15 or $400 for a foursome.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for more information about the tournament.

Ducks Unlimited Youth Day on May 12

Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual Carson Valley Youth Day on May 12 at P&K Ranch (1350 Wilhelm Place, Gardnerville).

The Saturday event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is designed to provide education for youth 15 years and under in such areas as water fowling, marsh habitat and fishing lessons, duck identification, clay target shooting and more.

There is no charge to participate, however, pre-registration is required. The event is limited to 200 youth.

Contact Tim Miller at timsppic@hotmail.com for information.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration to continue

Registration for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot.

Children 3 to 12 years of age are eligible for the derby, which will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sign-ups are also taken during business hours Monday through Friday at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts in Gardnerville.

Sign-ups for volunteers are also taken at both locations.

The grand prizes for the raffle this year include a Paddle Board, a tandem fishing kayak and a $300 gift card from the Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms may also be obtained by email at KFDvolunteers@aol.com and forms for mail-in are available at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center service desk.