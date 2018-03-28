Falcons sweep two from Lions

The Sierra Lutheran Falcons swept Yerington's JV team, 9-7 and 9-8, in a nonleague baseball doubleheader on Friday afternoon.

Sierra Lutheran improved its season record to 7-1 with the wins.

One of those bats belonged to Zane Warkentin, who produced six hits in the two contests. He went 6-for-9 in the sweep.

Seth Houghton went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the opener and Wyatt Simpson delivered a key two-run single.

In the second game, Austin Stone had a pinch-hit two-run single that clinched the game for Sierra Lutheran. Rocky DiMartino went 2-for-4.

Molly Awards nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for Douglas County student-athletes to be recognized on May 7 at the 14th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet at Carson Valley Inn. Molly Awards are presented to students for their combined excellence in athletics, academics and community service. Nominations are due by April 16.

Nomination forms are available at http://www.mefiyi.org or email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com for more information.

Trails association meeting on Tuesday

The Carson Valley Trails Association (CVTA) invites the public to the organization's annual meeting and member celebration on Tuesday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

Activities will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and will include displays, sales of CVTA merchandise, refreshments and a no-host bar. Also planned is a trails information and updates presentation.

Visit http://www.carsonvalleytrails.org and https://www.facebook.com/CarsonValleyTrails/ for more information.

Genoa Lakes Women's Club opener set

The Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club season is starting on Tuesday for women 18 and over.

Weekly tournaments are held on Tuesday mornings at one of the Genoa Lakes Golf Club courses. The season will continue until mid-October.

Membership dues are $145 and cover GHIN handicap dues, three complimentary luncheons, hole-in-one fund and year-end awards. A $7 buy-in is required to participate in the weekly tournaments and closest to the pin contests. Members with an established GHIN handicap are eligible to play in Northern Nevada Golf Association High Sierra Team Play for an extra $5 per year.

Contact club president Sondi Goldstone at 415-794-8785 for information or to obtain an application.

Carson Valley Women's Club season to start

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club for a season that starts on Tuesday. Tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings through mid-October.

Guest days will also be available during the season for non-members. If those players do not have a partner, one will be provided.

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May. The group is open to women of any age.

Applications may be found online at the club's website. Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.

Empire Ranch senior sign-ups underway

Memberships are now available for the 2018 Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club season.

Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop in Carson City.

Applicants must be at least 55 years old to join.

The first tournament of the season is scheduled for April 4 at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

The Club offers a variety of tournaments, including individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, Stableford scoring and a club championship.

All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped, giving all players an equal chance to win.

The club dues are $50, which includes 2018 Northern Nevada Golf Association membership.

Visit the Club web site at ersmgc.weebly.com for addition information.

Silver Oak Senior golf club to start season

The Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club in Carson City is scheduled to open its season on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The club plays every Tuesday morning through October and is open to golfers 55 years of age and older.

Dues are $75, which includes membership and handicap posting in the Northern Nevada Golf Association GHIN service.

The season tees off on April 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Visit the Silver Oak Golf and Event Center website http://www.silveroakgolf.com to find applications, schedules and information.

Silver Oak Golf Club is located at 1251 Country Club Dr. in Carson City.

Cow Pasture Golf on April 7

The Antelope Valley Lions Club will host its 18th annual Cow Pasture Golf Tournament on April 7 near Coleville.

Registration will start at 9 a.m., followed by the tournament at the "Baldo Giorgi Country Club," 1318 Topaz Lane, seven miles south of Topaz Lake.

Blind draw teams play nine holes of golf in a cow pasture. A 10 a.m. shotgun start is scheduled.

You don't even need to know how to golf, tournament organizers said, adding that players are only allowed to use irons.

The cost is $30 per player and includes the barbecue ribs lunch after the tournament. The cost is $15 for lunch.

Funds raised go toward the Antelope Valley Lions Club Scholarship Fund that benefits Coleville High graduates in memory of Jackie Georgi, a longtime teacher, administrator and coach at the school.

Call Dave Murray at 530-495-2822, Mike Katusich at 530-721-5536 or Clint Hershey at 530-495-2935 for more information.