Falcons boys third at Sparks tournament

The Sierra Lutheran boys basketball team outlasted McDermitt, 55-42, Saturday afternoon to take third-place in the small school division of the Rail City Classic in Sparks.

Sierra Lutheran outscored McDermitt 17-8 in the final quarter to break open a 38-34 game.

Logan Schinzing was top scorer with 16 points, and he also pulled down 11 rebounds. Zane Warkentin followed with 13 points and three steals, and Kyman Berger added 11 points with eight rebounds, four blocks and two assists. Quinn Cummings finished with four steals.

"Great team effort by the boys today," coach Ben Walther said. "We did a nice job with our game plan, and winning the rebounding battle helped us keep them to one possession."

Sierra Lutheran girls fall to Mt. Diablo

Mt. Diablo High, a school six times the size of Sierra Lutheran, won three of the four quarters en route to a 39-22 win over the Falcons at the West Coast Jamboree on Saturday in Antioch, Calif.

Sierra Lutheran finished as the Garnet Division consolation runner-up after the loss to Mt. Diablo, a school of 1,300. While the score may not show it, the Lady Falcons played tough defense and rebounded better, but the hot shooting of the Red Devils did them in.

Aleyna Gilson had eight points and eight rebounds, and was named to the all-tournament team.

"The girls played hard all weekend," coach Michael Nelson said. "We ran into some talented offensive teams. It was good to get some games in before we head back into league play next week."

Line Drive U opening today

Line Drive University, located at 2577 Nowlin Road, Suite 107 (off Johnson Lane), will celebrate its opening day for 2018 today.

Family memberships for $300 ($350 regular price) will be available for the first week, according to Joe Gooch, who is entering his season year as president of Line Drive U's nonprofit organization.

The facility offers baseball and fast-pitch softball batting cages as well as hitting, pitching and fielding practice areas. Slow-pitch softball is also available.

Youth softball program registration underway

Online registration is now being taken for the Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball season in 2018.

Visit the organization's website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — to register players ages 4 to 14. A $10 per family discount is being offered to players who register online until Wednesday.

Three registration dates are set for the Douglas County Community & Senior Center: Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 from noon-2 p.m. and Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Registration fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a maximum rate of $200 per family.

Coaches and sponsors are also needed for the 2018 season.

All-star travel teams are being formed in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Saturday and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $530 per team.