Ducks Unlimited Youth Day on Saturday

Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual Carson Valley Youth Day on Saturday at P&K Ranch (1350 Wilhelm Place, Gardnerville).

The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is designed to provide education for youth 15 years and under in such areas as water fowling, marsh habitat and fishing lessons, duck identification, clay target shooting and more.

There is no charge to participate, however, pre-registration is required. The event is limited to 200 youth.

Contact Tim Miller at timsppic@hotmail.com for information.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration to continue

Registration for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot.

Children 3 to 12 years of age are eligible for the derby, which will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sign-ups are also taken during business hours Monday through Friday at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts in Gardnerville.

Sign-ups for volunteers are also taken at both locations.

The grand prizes for the raffle this year include a Paddle Board, a tandem fishing kayak and a $300 gift card from the Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms may also be obtained by email at KFDvolunteers@aol.com and forms for mail-in are available at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center service desk.

Douglas High volleyball meeting on Tuesday

Douglas High volleyball coach Suzi Townsell will hold an informational meeting for players on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Information plans for the upcoming season, including summer workouts, tryouts, clinics and more, will be discussed during the meeting. The season officially begins in August.

Contact Townsell at monchou22@gmail.com for information.

Lacrosse youth camps slated

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys the week of June 4 through June 25.

One session will be held each week. The cost is $55 and registration will continue through Tuesday.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun. For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.

Doubles tourney set for Zephyr Cove Tennis Club

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host its Viva La Tennis on May 26 — the eve of the French Open.

The event is free to club members, $15 for others. Those who become a member that day will have the tournament fee waived (membership is $90). A barbecue lunch is included. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, as well as beverage of choice that does not come in a glass container.

Players of all ages and abilities are encouraged to play in an event in which the tournament director assembles all teams.

Visit the club's website at http://www.zctennis.com for information. Located just off Highway 50, Zephyr Cove Tennis Club sets in the pine forest overlooking Lake Tahoe from Warrior Way near Whittell High School.

Elks junior tournament on June 9

The inaugural Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament will be held on June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible to participate in the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is being taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and more information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas alumni golf tourney on June 29

Early registration ends on Tuesday for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before Tuesday, or $400 for a foursome.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Youth golf clinic on May 20

Registration is now being taken for the 26th annual Fred Alexander Memorial Family Golf Clinic, which will be held on May 20 at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.

Juniors ages 6-17 and their parents are invited to the Sunday clinic, which is free of charge.

The clinic provides an introduction to golf and includes individual lessons from more than 40 Sierra Nevada Chapter/Northern California PGA professionals and apprentices. All participants receive prizes, a snack lunch, T-shirt, backpack and a golf club (while still available).

Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and the clinic from 11:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Among the featured attractions will be an appearance by The Amazing Joey "O," an acrobatic trick shot performer.

Visit http://www.alexandergolfclinic.com or call 775-772-6180 for information. The deadline for registration is May 19 at 3 p.m.