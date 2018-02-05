Douglas spring sports registration deadline set

Douglas High students who are interested in participating in a spring sport are reminded by school officials that they need to have their registration and documents loaded onto RegisterMyAthlete (RMA) before 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Links to the RMA website can be found on the Douglas High athletics webpage.

Pau-Wa-Lu sweeps volleyball matches

The Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth grade volleyball girls posted a 2-0 win at home against Alder Creek on Thursday. The Panthers won 25-21, 25-14.

Hannah Schaeffer served 12 balls with four aces, while Emma Glover and Molly Cloutier had two aces each. Truett Bryce put down four kills as the Panthers improved their season record to 6-1.

Pau-Wa-Lu's sixth-seventh grade team defeated Alder Creek, 25-16, 25-11.

Jules James served six points in the opening set, while Leona Arcos served eight points and Addy Doerr six points in the second set. The Panthers are now 6-1 with 3 matches left on the regular season schedule.

Snowshoe race set for Feb. 25

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race is set for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration by Feb. 10 is $25. The event benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Call 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org website for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby, which operates as a 501(c)3 organization with a board of directors.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes that are awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.