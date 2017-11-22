Douglas hosts alumni hoops Saturday

Douglas High School basketball will host its annual Alumni Day on Saturday when the Tigers' girls and boys varsity teams play games against the alums.

The Douglas girls will take the court at 1 p.m. at Randy Green Court, followed by the boys contest at 3.

Both Douglas teams are scheduled to begin regular season play on Tuesday with Northern 4A conference cross-over games at home against McQueen. The girls JV game is set for 3:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 5:15 and varsity boys at 7.

The Douglas boys open play in the Bishop Manogue-hosted Wild West Shootout Thursday in Reno with a 12:30 p.m. game against Folsom, Calif.

Adult flag football league registration under way

Entries are now being accepted for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins the following Sunday, Jan. 14. A managers meeting will be held prior to the beginning of the season.

The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22) for a season that will include a minimum of eight regular season games, to be followed by a postseason tournament. Team rosters are limited to 15 players and registration is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Youth, adult sports officials needed

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for more information.

Sign-ups open for boys, coed youth basketball

Early registration has started for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation boys and coed youth basketball league season.

The league is open to beginning and advanced players in first grade through high school.

The cost is $80 ($90 after Dec. 1) for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school leagues.

The season will extend from Dec. 4 through March 17. Games will be played one day each week with at least one planned practice each week.

Participants will be assigned to a team through a draft system. Volunteer coaches are needed. Contact Scott Doerr at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 782-5500, ext 1 or visit http://www.dcprsports.com for information.

New Carson Valley youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club, a program to "encourage local girls to play club volleyball."

The new club is accepting a limited number of girls, 12-15 years old for its teams.

The program is starting with two age group teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School gymnasium starting in December.

Interested players should contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.