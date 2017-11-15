Douglas boys hoops enter Wild West Shootout

Douglas High School is part of an eight-team boys basketball field that has been assembled to play in the 14th Annual Wild West Shootout on Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Reno.

The Douglas boys open their season on Nov. 28 at home with a Northern 4A crossover game against McQueen.

Hosted by Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, other teams entered in the tournament include six-time defending Nevada large schools state champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Liberty (Henderson), Monterey Trail (Elk Grove, Calif.), Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.), Folsom, Calif., and Birmingham (Van Nuys, Calif.).

Funds raised from the Wild West Shootout go toward helping families with an autistic child who participate in the University of Nevada Early Childhood Autism Program, which specializes in early intensive treatment for young children with autism. The program offers a comprehensive, individualized treatment program that emphasizes the child's development in the areas of language, communication, socialization and personal behavior.

"This is a great family event, celebrating high school basketball players from throughout the area," said Dr. Tomas Hinojosa, Sierra Kids Foundation president. "But the best part is that it raises money to help children with autism, along with their families."

The 2017 Wild West Shootout is made possible, in part, by the Reno Bighorns, Herb Santos Jr. Esq.; Holland & Hart, Tamarack Junction, Sutton Law Center, Age Management Institute and Lotus Radio, among others.

Prep football playoffs continue this weekend

Two Northern 4A Region semifinal football games are set for 7 p.m. on Friday night, when Reed (9-2) visits Damonte Ranch (11-0) and Spanish Springs (6-5) plays at Reno (11-0).

The region title game will be played on Nov. 24 at a site still to be announced.

Meanwhile, two 3A semifinal games are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday when Mojave (9-2) plays at Fernley (10-1) and Spring Creek (8-3) plays at Desert Pines (8-2) in Las Vegas. Desert Pines is the defending 3A state champion.

Pershing County (10-1) will take on Battle Mountain (10-2) in the 2A state title game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lowry High School in Winnemucca.

The 1A title game between Pahranagat Valley (11-0) and Spring Mountain (9-2) is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Indian Springs High School.

Registration begins for youth basketball

Early registration has started for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation boys and coed youth basketball league season.

The league is open to beginning and advanced players in first grade through high school.

The cost is $80 ($90 after Dec. 1) for the first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school leagues.

The season will extend from Dec. 4 through March 17. Games will be played one day each week with at least one planned practice each week.

Participants will be assigned to a team through a draft system. Volunteer coaches are needed.

Pau-Wa-Lu hosting volleyball open gym

Seven dates remain for open gym for volleyball at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School through Dec. 6, according to coaches Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins.

Thursday open gym sessions will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu gym from 3-4:30 p.m. through the rest of November. The gym will also be open on Monday, Nov. 27, from 2:30-4 p.m.

Tryouts for the school's sixth-seventh grade team (coached by Hannah) and eighth grade team (coached by Jenkins) will be held on Dec. 4-6. Tryouts at Carson Valley Middle School — Kevin Huff coaches the sixth-seventh grade team and Suzi Townsell coaches the eighth grade team — will also be held on Dec. 4-6.

Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club, a program to "encourage local girls to play club volleyball."

The new club is accepting a limited number of girls, 12-15 years old for its teams.

The program is starting with two age group teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held in the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School gymnasium starting in December.

Interested players should contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.

Raiders Boosters Club fundraiser on Sunday

The Carson City Raiders Booster Club will hold its annual Christmas Commitment fundraiser on Sunday from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Lounge, inside Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave. in Carson City.

The fundraiser allows the club to "adopt" homebound senior citizens at Christmas. The club works with the Carson City Senior Citizens Center in arranging the list of seniors, who are then given the gifts personally by the club.

The fundraiser will be held at the same time as the Raiders vs. Patriots game, televised live from Mexico City.

The fundraiser includes raffles, live and silent auctions.

For information, call club secretary Leni Manning, at 775-232-9700.

Lacrosse clinic Saturday in Reno

U.S. Lacrosse will host a Level 1 instructional coaching clinic on Saturday at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.

The Saturday clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Aided by grant funding from the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation, there is no charge to attend the clinic, other than registration as a U.S. Lacrosse member.

Douglas fielded its first girls high school/middle school team this past spring and a boys club is organizing for its first season. Referees are also needed.

Visit http://highsierralax.org/ for more information.