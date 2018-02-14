Douglas bowlers drop close playoff decision to Galena

The Douglas Bowling Club dropped a 26.5-18.5 decision against Galena in the second round of the High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program high school playoffs on Saturday in Carson City.

Angela Miller, Josh Salie and Anthony Hernandez "really shined" as a team with a performance at the Gold Dust West Bowling Center in which they rolled 190, 245, 244, 213 and 219 games, according to Douglas coach Dave Dickey.

"We were very close but came up short," Dickey added.

The second-year Douglas team now stands with a 6-3 season record with another playoff match scheduled for next Wednesday at Coconut Bowl in Sparks.

"We still have the opportunity to go 8-3 for the season with a chance to finish third or fourth in the league," Dickey said.

Douglas defeated McQueen in the first round of the playoffs.

Snowshoe race set for Feb. 25

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race will be held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration by Feb. 10 is $25.

The event benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Call 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org website for information.

Women's golf club set for new season

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club its ninth season starting on April 3.

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid October. The weekly events offer an opportunity to meet "women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport."

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May. The group is for women of any age who may not have the time to play a full round during the morning, or would rather just play a quick nine in the late afternoon. Prior to play, a brief golf lesson is conducted by head pro Beau Server.

Applications for the CVWGC can be found online at the club's web site. March 1 is the deadline for applications for the club.

Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for more information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.