Dolfins compete in Arizona Holiday Festival Championship

A contingent of Douglas Dolfins Swim Team members logged strong performances at the recent Arizona Holiday Festival Championship Meet in Tempe, Ariz.

Among the highlights, 16-year-old Baylee Silveira placed third overall in the women's 100-yard backstroke during the invitational on Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Arizona State University. Silveira a newcomer to the team who competed unattached, went 58.39 in the prelims and dropped her time to 58.16 in the finals.

Silveira also placed seventh in the 50 backstroke A final in 28.34 to go with her second-place in the 200 backstroke B final (10th overall) with a time of 2:07.99. She clocked a 2:11.24 in the prelims.

Taylor Knowles placed eighth in the men's 50 backstroke C final (16th overall) with a 28.03 and Kaela Forvilly placed seventh in the women's 50 backstroke C final (15th overall) in 30.22.

Justin LoPresto placed fifth in the men's 50 butterfly C final (21st overall) in 25.84.

In the age group competition, Calvin Stevenson won the boys 11-12 200 freestyle B final (ninth overall) in 2:04.29, a drop of three seconds from his time in the prelims. He also placed sixth in the 100 freestyle A final in 57.73, fifth in the 50 freestyle B final in 26.68, sixth in the 50 backstroke B final in 32.48 and eighth in the 50 breaststroke B final in 36.95.

Alex Nerska placed second in the girls 10-and-under 50 breaststroke B final with a 41.52 clocking.

Wolf Pack basketball luncheons on tap

University of Nevada basketball coach Eric Musselman has set the dates for the Wolf Pack Timeout luncheons.

The first luncheon is Monday, followed by Jan. 10 and Feb. 20. All three luncheons will be held at the Silver Legacy starting at 11:30 a.m. The luncheons help support the nationally ranked Wolf Pack basketball program. The cost is $20 for the buffet-style lunch. Call 775-682-6901 for information.

Youth, adult sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for information.

Reno Bighorns basketball clinic scheduled for Jan. 4

The Reno Bighorns will host a basketball clinic at the Reno Events Center on Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bighorns also will hold a winter break dance clinic on Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows in Reno.

The goal of the basketball clinic is to develop kids ages 6 to 14, working with all skill levels to cultivate respect, sportsmanship, and work ethic in addition to teaching fundamentals. Bighorns coaches and players will lead the clinic.

Dance participants will learn choreography, then be invited to perform during pre-game on Jan. 28, when the Bighorns face the Northern Arizona Suns. The clinic is open to all girls and boys ages 6-17.

Visit RenoBighorns.com under the "community" tab or call the Bighorns at 775-853-8220 for information or to register.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22).