Diamond Valley Elementary School brings back basketball team

Despite falling short on the scoreboard — 35-32 against Bridgeport, Calif. — Wednesday marked a special occasion when Alpine County's Diamond Valley Elementary School played its first home basketball game in recent memory.

The program has re-established itself and played its first two games one week before, winning 39-33 at Bridgeport 39-33 and losing 40-24 at Yerington 40-24.

Coach Klaus Leitenbauer noted that support from the community, including parents, teachers, administration and school board, helped bring back cross country, volleyball, track and now basketball.

"Neighboring schools have been very kind in scheduling non-league co-ed games to help bring the basketball program back here," Leitenbauer said. "If interest continues to grow from the students, the school would like to have both girls and boys basketball in the near future."

Isaac John scored 13 points and Andrew Mortimer 10 to lead the Hawks in their home game against Bridgeport. Calvin Celio added five points, Lauren Ellis two and Ezra Galvez two.

Diamond Valley will play the final game of its season at home Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Coleville.

Recommended Stories For You

Sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call 782-5500 for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22).