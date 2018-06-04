Denny brothers ride to success at PRCA events

Carson Valley brothers Wyatt and Grant Denny have enjoyed success at Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback riding events this past month — leading up to 10 days of the 99th Reno Rodeo on June 14-23.

Wyatt moved into the early bareback lead on Thursday at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in California when he posted a score of 80 points riding Time 2 Play. The rodeo ends today.

The Denny brothers also rode together on Friday night in Central Point, Ore.

It's just part of a busy PRCA schedule they've pursued, mostly in California.

Grant and Wyatt placed first and second respectively at the Stonyford Rodeo on May 5-6. Grant also won at the Stampede Days Rodeo in Bakersfield, while Wyatt placed fourth the same weekend.

Wyatt was a winner on Mother's Day at the Mother Lode Round-Up in Sonora, Calif. Wyatt also tied Clayton Biglow for first place at Riverdale, Calif.

Carson Valley Days hoops tournament set for June 9

The fourth annual Carson Valley Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held for men's, women's and coed teams on June 9 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Play in the Saturday tournament is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after the Carson Valley Days parade.

Participants of all ages will be able to play with friends or enjoy time with family when they organize their own four-person teams. Call 782-5500 ext. 1 for more information and registration.

Series of tennis clinics to be held at Zephyr Cove

Dave Nostrant and Ginny Unger are leading a series of clinics at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club at Lake Tahoe this summer.

The schedule includes activities six days per week:

■ Mondays: Women's 3.0-3.5 drills, 9-10:30 a.m. (Unger); beginner to advanced beginner men/women, 10:30-noon (Nostrant)

■ Tuesdays: Doubles winning strokes and strategies, 3.0-3.5 men/women 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Nostrant); masters clinic, 3.5 and above men/women, 7-8:30 p.m. (Nostrant)

■ Wednesdays: Doubles winning strokes and strategies, 3.0-3.5 men/women, 9-10:30 a.m. (Nostrant); Doubles 3.5 and above men/women, 7-9 p.m. (Nostrant)

■ Thursdays: Super play, 3.5 and above men/women 9:30-11 a.m. (Nostrant); Super Play, 3.5 and above men/women, 7-8:30 p.m. (Nostrant)

■ Fridays: Beginner to advanced beginner, 9-10:30 a.m. men/women (Nostrant)

■ Saturdays: Masters clinic, 3.5 and above men/women, 9-10:30 a.m. (Nostrant)

Contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or davenostrant@yahoo.com and Unger at 775-901-6713 or ginnyunger@yahoo.com or visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/ for information.

Lacrosse youth camps hosted by recreation department

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys starting through June 25.

One session will be held each week. Classes will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. on Mondays for third-fouth graders, on Tuesdays for fifth-sixth graders and Wednesdays for seventh-eighth graders.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun.

For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.