Denny brothers ride to success at PRCA events
June 4, 2018
Carson Valley brothers Wyatt and Grant Denny have enjoyed success at Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback riding events this past month — leading up to 10 days of the 99th Reno Rodeo on June 14-23.
Wyatt moved into the early bareback lead on Thursday at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in California when he posted a score of 80 points riding Time 2 Play. The rodeo ends today.
The Denny brothers also rode together on Friday night in Central Point, Ore.
It's just part of a busy PRCA schedule they've pursued, mostly in California.
Grant and Wyatt placed first and second respectively at the Stonyford Rodeo on May 5-6. Grant also won at the Stampede Days Rodeo in Bakersfield, while Wyatt placed fourth the same weekend.
Wyatt was a winner on Mother's Day at the Mother Lode Round-Up in Sonora, Calif. Wyatt also tied Clayton Biglow for first place at Riverdale, Calif.
