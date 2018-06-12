Denny brothers headed to Reno Rodeo

Carson Valley's Wyatt Denny captured second-place in bareback riding on Sunday during the Glennville Round-Up Rodeo in Glennville, Calif.

Denny posted a score of 80.5 points to earn $1,072 in winnings and the runner-up spot behind Clayton Biglow at the end of another busy weekend on their Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associtation campaign.

Wyatt and his brother, Grant, also placed in the bareback event at the Livermore Rodeo (held Saturday and Sunday). Grant took fifth-place and Wyatt tied for seventh.

The brothers are riding this week at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, Neb., and this weekend at the Lexington Rodeo in Lexington, Ky., before returning home to compete at the 99th Reno Rodeo, which begins on Thursday. The Dennys are scheduled to ride next week on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host national tournament in September

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host the USTA Husband Wife Hard Court National Championships the week of Sept. 10-16.

Teams from all of the country are expected to descend upon the South Shore for this hard court tournament being held at Zephyr Cove for the second consecutive year.

"Although playing at the higher elevation proved to be an added challenge for some of the players last fall, the location in the pines and being walking distance to Lake Tahoe made it such a serene destination," said Sheryl Herschman, tournament co-director.

This is one of four tournaments that is part of the Husband Wife Grand Slam Circuit. Each event is played at a different location and on a different surface: grass in Palm Springs, clay in Charlotte, N.C., and indoors in Denver. Champions receive a gold ball, finalists receive a silver ball, and the bronze ball is awarded to third-place.

Any husband-wife duo may participate. There are four divisions, three based on combined ages — 100, 120, 140 and open. The combined age of the team must equal or exceed the age requirement by the end of the calendar year. There is no age requirement in the open division.

Visit https://tennislink.usta.com/ for more information or to register.

Ponderosa Ridge Run on July 7

The 44th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run will be held on July 7 on a course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury.

The 9.5-mile trail run starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on Highway 50 and finishes at the end of Andria off Kingsbury Grade.

A $2 donation is asked from participants. Survivor ribbons and cold drinks will be waiting runners at the finish. The race features steep hill climbs, no aid stations. All registration is taken at the start on race day.

The course on the fire access trail starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the opening 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.

Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986. J.P. Donovan of Incline Village is the defending race champion after running 1:07:36 in 2017.

Call Austin Angell at 530-541-5224 for information.