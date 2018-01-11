‘D’ League basketball opens Saturday

Saturday will mark opening day for the Douglas High School Developmental ("D") League season.

Girls and boys in first through sixth grades are eligible for the program, a series of clinics that will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in both the large and small gyms at Douglas High School.

The program will continue over the following three Saturdays — Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 — at the same times and location.

"D" League, presented by the Tiger Basketball Camp, originated in 1987 and is supervised by Douglas High coaches and players. Each day typically consists of 90 minutes of player development drills and 90 minutes for games.

Each session will focus on individual skill development, basic understanding of team concepts and basketball rules.

The cost is $85 for all four sessions ($70 for an additional sibling), $65 for three sessions ($50 for a sibling), $45 for two sessions ($35 for a sibling) or $25 for a single session. Registration will be taken at the door.

The co-directors are Corey Thacker and Werner Christen, head coaches of the Douglas boys and girls varsity teams. The staff also includes Phil Emm, Brian Mello, Jason Carter, Eric Emm, Jesse Laca, Daniel Schierholt, Craig Burnside and Karen Lamb.

Youth softball registration continues through January

Online registration is still being taken for the Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball season.

Visit the organization's website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — to register players ages 4 to 14. Three registration dates are set for the Douglas County Community & Senior Center: Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 from noon-2 p.m. and Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Registration fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a maximum rate of $200 per family.

Coaches and sponsors are also needed for the 2018 season.

All-star travel teams are being formed in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Openings still available for flag football league

Openings are still available for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football season.

The deadline to register has been extended to Jan. 20 and the season will begin later this month. The cost is $530 per team.

Call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 1, for information.