Corley Raper wins at Fernley

Corley Raper captured first-place in goat tying for the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club last weekend at the Fernley Rodeo.

Raper, a Douglas High senior, vaulted into first-place on the strength of a solid second round time of 8.190 seconds that was the fastest overall. Her combined time for two runs was 17.690. The first-round lead was held by Douglas teammate Denver McGill (8.660), who finished seventh overall.

Another highlight for the Douglas-Carson club on Saturday and Sunday was Brynn Lehman's second-place performance in pole bending and Cashlyn English fifth-place in breakaway roping. Raper also placed sixth and Ashley Fitzpatrick 12th in breakaway, while English placed seventh in team roping.

In Fernley's junior high school rodeo, Reno McGill took first-place in bareback steer riding and chute dogging. McKenzie Raper won the girls goat tying event and shared first-place with Tayler Felton in team roping.

Cole English, shared first-place with Fallon's Reese Waggoner in ribbon roping. Raper and Roderick Riley of Wells combined to take second-place in the event.

McGill posted second-place finishes in boys goat tying and saddle bronc steer riding, while Colby Morian took fourth-place in goat tying. English placed eighth in boys breakaway roping and Raper was eighth in girls breakaway.

Recommended Stories For You

Cow Pasture Golf on April 7

The Antelope Valley Lions Club will host its 18th annual Cow Pasture Golf Tournament on April 7 near Coleville.

Registration will start at 9 a.m., followed by the tournament at the "Baldo Giorgi Country Club," 1318 Topaz Lane, just off Highway 395, seven miles south of Topaz Lake.

You don't even need to know how to golf, tournament organizers said, adding that players are only allowed to use irons.

Blind draw teams play nine holes of golf in a cow pasture. A 10 a.m. shotgun start is scheduled.

The cost is $30 per player and includes the barbecue ribs lunch after the tournament. The cost is $15 for lunch.

Funds raised go toward the Antelope Valley Lions Club Scholarship Fund that benefits Coleville High graduates in memory of Jackie Georgi, a longtime teacher, administrator and coach at the school.

Call Dave Murray at 530-495-2822, Mike Katusich at 530-721-5536 or Clint Hershey at 530-495-2935 for more information.

Molly Awards nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for Douglas County student-athletes to be recognized on May 7 at the 14th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet at Carson Valley Inn. Molly Awards are presented to students for their combined excellence in athletics, academics and community service. Nominations are due by April 16.

Nomination forms are available at http://www.mefiyi.org or email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com for more information.

Trails association meeting on April 3

The Carson Valley Trails Association (CVTA) invites the public to the organization's annual meeting and member celebration on April 3 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

Activities will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and will include displays, sales of CVTA merchandise, refreshments and a no-host bar. Also planned is a trails information and updates presentation.

Visit http://www.carsonvalleytrails.org and https://www.facebook.com/CarsonValleyTrails/ for more information.

Genoa Lakes Women's Club opener set

The Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club season is starting on April 3 for women 18 and over.

Weekly tournaments are held on Tuesday mornings at one of the Genoa Lakes Golf Club courses. The season will continue until mid-October.

Membership dues are $145 and cover GHIN handicap dues, three complimentary luncheons, hole-in-one fund and year-end awards. A $7 buy-in is required to participate in the weekly tournaments and closest to the pin contests. Members with an established GHIN handicap are eligible to play in Northern Nevada Golf Association High Sierra Team Play for an extra $5 per year.

Contact club president Sondi Goldstone at 415-794-8785 for information or to obtain an application.

Carson Valley Women's Club season to start

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club for a season that starts on April 3.

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid October. The weekly events offer an opportunity to meet "women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport."

Guest days will also be available during the season for non-members. If those players do not have a partner, one will be provided.

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May. The group is open to women of any age who may not have the time to play a full round during the morning, or would rather play a quick nine in the late afternoon. A brief golf lesson is offered by head pro Beau Server.

Applications may be found online at the club's website. Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.

Empire Ranch senior sign-ups underway

Memberships are now available for the 2018 Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club season.

Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop, located at 1876 Fair Way, Carson City.

Applicants must be at least 55 years old to join.

The first tournament of the season is scheduled for April 4 at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

The Club offers a variety of tournaments, including individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, Stableford scoring and a club championship.

All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped, giving all players an equal chance to win.

The club dues are $50, which includes 2018 Northern Nevada Golf Association membership.

Visit the Club web site at ersmgc.weebly.com for addition information.

Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club accepting sign-ups

The Silver Oak Senior Men's Golf Club in Carson City is accepting applications for its 2018 season.

The club plays every Tuesday morning from April through October and is open to golfers 55 years of age and older.

Dues are $75, which includes membership and handicap posting in the Northern Nevada Golf Association GHIN service.

The season tees off on April 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Each week's tournament employs a shotgun start format beginning at 8:30 a.m. in April, 8 a.m. from May through September and 9 a.m. in October.

Three travel days are scheduled this season for club tournaments at courses around Northern Nevada as well as California.

Visit the Silver Oak Golf and Event Center website http://www.silveroakgolf.com to find applications, schedules and information.

Silver Oak Golf Club is located at 1251 Country Club Dr. in Carson City.