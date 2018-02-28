Chukar club to host fundraiser Saturday

The Carson Valley Chukar Club will host its 32nd annual fundraiser on Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Festivities, including dinner and a chance to obtain raffle and auction items, begin at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the event are used to support wildlife habitat projects for outdoor hunters and wildlife enthusiasts in Nevada.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age and are advised that smoking is prohibited inside the pavilion at the fairgrounds due to the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act.

Dinner will include tri-tip, homemade beans and salad. Raffle and auction items will include rifles, shotguns, fishing equipment, wildlife artwork and more.

Visit the organization's website at http://www.cvchukarclub.com for information or to purchase tickets.

Hunter safety class set for March 17

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will host its annual Spring Hunter Safety Class on March 17.

The Saturday class will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 1028 Buckeye Road, Minden.

Classes are limited to 40 students and pre-registration is required.

Registration is accepted online at the Nevada Department of Wildlife website — NDOW.org and click on "learn and participate/hunter ed class.

Completion of a work book is mandatory prior to the class. Work books may be obtained at the sheriff's office or purchased online. The cost of the course is $5, unless the participant is under 18 years of age. The cost for students under 18 will be paid for by the Carson Valley Chukar Club.

In addition to bringing the completed work book, students are advised to bring lunch.

Anyone who passes the course will receive a certificate that is valid anywhere in the U.S. and Canada and allow a person to purchase a hunting license. The course will include several topics including wilderness survival, gun safety, wildlife habitat and conservation, archery and hunting regulations.

Call the sheriff's office at 782-9900 during regular working hours for information.

Golf fundraiser to be held on May 5-6 at Edgewood

The 31st annual Booster Club Golf Tournament benefiting Whittell and South Tahoe high schools, is set for May 5-6.

The cost is $150 per player, or $275 for both days.

Interested persons may register as a single, twosome, threesome or foursome. Only mail entries are accepted. This is a non-refundable donation, and refunds only will be issued if Edgewood cancels the tournament due to weather. Mail the completed form and money to Booster Club Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 1124, Zephyr Cove, NV, 89448.

Call Kindle Craig at 775-339-1810 or e-mail kindle831@gmail.com for information.

Women's golf club plans for its 2018 season

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club its ninth season starting on April 3.

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid October. The weekly events offer an opportunity to meet "women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport."

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May. The group is for women of any age who may not have the time to play a full round during the morning, or would rather just play a quick nine in the late afternoon. A brief golf lesson is offered by head pro Beau Server.

Applications may be found online at the club's web site. Thursday is the deadline.

Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.