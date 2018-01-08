Carson Valley Fastpitch signups continue

Online registration is being taken for the Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball season in 2018.

Visit the organization's website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — to register players ages 4 to 14. A $10 per family discount is being offered to players who register online until Wednesday.

Three registration dates are set for the Douglas County Community & Senior Center: Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 from noon-2 p.m. and Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Registration fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a maximum rate of $200 per family.

Coaches and sponsors are also needed for the 2018 season.

All-star travel teams are being formed in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Saturday and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $530 per team.