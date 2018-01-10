Carson Valley Fastpitch signups continue

Online registration is being taken for the 2018 Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball season.

Visit the organization's website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — to register players ages 4 to 14. A $10 per family discount is being offered to players who register online through today.

Three registration dates are set for the Douglas County Community & Senior Center: Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 from noon-2 p.m. and Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017. Coaches and sponsors are also needed.

Registration fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a maximum rate of $200 per family.

Travel teams are being formed in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Openings still available for flag football league

Openings are still available for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football season.

The deadline to register has been extended to Jan. 20 and the season will begin later this month. The cost is $530 per team. Call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 1, for information.