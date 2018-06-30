Carson Valley Fastpitch elections on Aug. 6

Carson Valley Fastpitch will hold elections for board positions at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park.

Anyone interested in filling a board position for the coming softball season must submit a letter no later than Aug. 1. The mailing address is Carson Valley Fastpitch, P.O. Box 2142, Minden, NV, 89423.

Letters may also be emailed to pattisnyder88@aol.com no later than Aug. 1. Candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview at the meeting. Attendance at the Monday, Aug. 1, meeting is mandatory.

Call Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or Patti Snyder at 265-6447 for more information.

Little League 11-12 team knocked out of tourney

Carson Valley Little League's 11-12 all-star team lost 10-6 Friday night against Reno American in an elimination game at the District 1 Tournament in Carson City.

Carson Valley finished as the third-place team with a 2-2 record.

Reno American faces Washoe for the championship Sunday at 5 p.m. at Governors Field.

Girls soccer alumni game set July 11

Douglas High girls soccer has scheduled its annual alumni game for July 11 to be followed by a youth soccer camp on July 24-26.

The alumni game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Keith Roman Field. Admission will be $5.

Among the former players expected to turn out is Caitlyn Bidart, who played the last two seasons at Lake Tahoe Community College and is now headed to Northwestern State University.

The three-day camp for 5-12 year olds will be held 9 a.m.-noon each day on the high school soccer field.

The cost is $65 ($75 after July 17), with all proceeds going to the Douglas girls soccer program. Instruction will be provided by a staff led by Douglas varsity coach Rick Smith and returning varsity players.

Camp participants need to bring proper playing attire, including cleats and shin guards. Soccer balls will be provided.

Visit the http://www.douglastigersoccer.com website to register for the camp or call Smith at 805-233-2667 for information.

Youth volleyball skills clinics next month

Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins are leading volleyball skills clinics that to help players ranging from beginners through high school.

The first session will be held on July 9-12 and the second session on July 30-Aug. 2 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Participants will be divided into three levels: Beginners, for fourth-through sixth graders, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at a cost of $50; intermediate/advanced, for seventh and eighth graders, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at $125; and high school, for ninth-10th graders, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at $150.

Registration is being taken at the community center. Call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information.

Ponderosa Ridge Run on July 7

The 44th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run will be held on July 7 on a trail course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury.

The 9.5-mile trail run starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on Highway 50 and finishes at the end of Andria off Kingsbury Grade.

A $2 donation is asked from participants.

The race features steep hill climbs, no aid stations. All registration is taken at the start on race day.

The course on the fire access trail starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the opening 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.