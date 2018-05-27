Carson Valley Days hoops tournament set for June 9

The fourth annual Carson Valley Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held for men's, women's and coed teams on June 9 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Play in the Saturday tournament is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after the Carson Valley Days parade.

Participants of all ages will be able to play with friends or enjoy time with family when they organize their own four-person teams. The cost is $15 per player for registration received by Thursday. Participants who register by that date will receive a T-shirt.

Call 782-5500 ext. 1 for more information and registration.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club lessons available

A series of clinics at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club at Lake Tahoe are being offered with instruction from Dave Nostrant and Ginny Unger. The schedule of clinics includes:

Mondays — Women's 3.0-3.5 drills, 9-10:30 a.m. (Unger); beginner to advanced beginner men/women, 10:30-noon (Nostrant)

Tuesdays — Doubles winning strokes and strategies, 3.0-3.5 men/women 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Nostrant); masters clinic, 3.5 and above men/women, 7-8:30 p.m. (Nostrant)

Wednesdays — Doubles winning strokes and strategies, 3.0-3.5 men/women, 9-10:30 a.m. (Nostrant); Doubles 3.5 and above men/women, 7-9 p.m. (Nostrant)

Thursdays — Super play, 3.5 and above men/women 9:30-11 a.m. (Nostrant); Super Play, 3.5 and above men/women, 7-8:30 p.m. (Nostrant)

Fridays — Beginner to advanced beginner, 9-10:30 a.m. men/women (Nostrant)

Saturdays — Masters clinic, 3.5 and above men/women, 9-10:30 a.m. (Nostrant)

Contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or davenostrant@yahoo.com and Unger at 775-901-6713 or ginnyunger@yahoo.com or visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/ for information.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks junior golf tournament on June 9

The inaugural Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament will be held on June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible for the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is being taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and more information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas football alumni golf tourney on June 29

Early registration ends on Tuesday for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Lacrosse youth camps hosted by recreation department

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys the week of June 4 through June 25.

One session will be held each week. The cost is $55 through Tuesday.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun.

For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.