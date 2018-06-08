Carson Valley Days 5K on Saturday

There will be a slightly different look on Saturday when the annual Carson Valley Days 5K Walk, Jog, Run is held on Highway 395 as part of the Carson Valley Days festivities.

For the first time, Tahoe Youth & Family Services is hosting the event, which will start at 8 a.m. The 3.1 mile course will finish at Lampe Park before the start of the Carson Valley Days parade.

The event had put on the event for 10 years before turning over the reins to Tahoe Youth & Family Services, which will use funds raised from the walk, jog, run to help support its mentoring and support services to children and families.

From a competitive standpoint, Tyler Sickler and Lindsey Adams have been the fastest overall man and woman each of the last three years. Adams, a Douglas High graduate, now runs for the Nevada Wolf Pack cross country and track and field programs. Sickler formerly ran for Sacramento State.

Call 782-4202 for information or visit the Tahoe Youth & Family Services office between 3-7 p.m. on Friday to register for pre-race prices.

Carson Valley Days volleyball on Sunday

Recommended Stories For You

Teams in youth and adult divisions will play in the 10th annual Carson Valley Days Grass Volleyball Tournament Sunday at Lampe Park.

Tournament play will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude before 6 p.m. Registration and check-in will start at 8 a.m. The cost to play in the youth divisions is $30 per team. The cost for adult teams is $60. Each team is guaranteed two pool play and one single elimination playoff bracket game.

Six-on-six youth divisions will be set up for fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school (non-varsity) divisions. Participants must be under 18 years of age on the day of the tournament.

Four-on-four adult divisions are set for open, women's and coed divisions. Participants must be 16 years of age or older to qualify for an adult division.

Sign-ups are accepted at the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department. Call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information.

Carson Valley Days hoops tournament on Saturday

The fourth annual Carson Valley Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held for men's, women's and coed teams on Saturday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Play is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after the Carson Valley Days parade.

Participants of all ages will be able to play with friends or enjoy time with family when they organize their own four-person teams. Call 782-5500 ext. 1 for information and registration.

Tiger Basketball Camp scheduled for June 12-14

Girls and boys from first through sixth grades will have an opportunity to participate in the Tiger Basketball Camp at Douglas High School on June 12-14.

Held annually since 1993, the camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of those three days (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) in the two gyms at Douglas. Late registration will be accepted from 8:15-8:45 a.m. on June 12.

The camp is directed by Douglas High varsity coaches Corey Thacker (boys) and Werner Christen (girls), assisted by Douglas assistant girls coach Brian Mello and Rosie Contri, a Douglas graduate who later started in four seasons at Willamette University in Oregon and played one season as a professional in Germany.

The cost is $110 for campers who register online and $125 for those who register on the first day.

The cost for siblings is $90 (online) and $100 (walk-ups). Participants will receive a camp T-shirt, camp basketball and instruction.

A snack bar will be available for the purchase of drinks and snacks. Lunch time will be available from noon-12:45, however, lunches will not be supplied by the camp.

Call Thacker 775-934-3390 or Christen at 775-721-5035 for information.

Ponderosa Ridge Run on July 7

The 44th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run will be held on July 7 on a course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury.

The 9.5-mile trail run starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on Highway 50 and finishes at the end of Andria off Kingsbury Grade.

A $2 donation is asked from participants. Survivor ribbons and cold drinks will be waiting runners at the end of the point-to-point race. The race features steep hill climbs, no aid stations. All registration is taken at the start on race day.

The course on the fire access trail starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the opening 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.

Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986. J.P. Donovan of Incline Village is the defending race champion after running 1:07:36 in 2017.

Call Austin Angell at 530-541-5224 for information.

Series of tennis clinics to be held at Zephyr Cove

Dave Nostrant and Ginny Unger are leading a series of clinics at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club at Lake Tahoe this summer.

The schedule of clinics for beginning through advanced players includes activities six days per week. The tennis club is located on Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove, just below George Whittell High School.

Contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or davenostrant@yahoo.com and Unger at 775-901-6713 or ginnyunger@yahoo.com or visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/ for information.