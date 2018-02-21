Carson Valley Chukar Club fundraiser set for March 3

The Carson Valley Chukar Club will host its 32nd annual fundraiser on March 3 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Festivities, including dinner and a chance to obtain raffle and auction items, begin at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the event are used to support wildlife habitat projects for outdoor hunters and wildlife enthusiasts in Nevada.

Dinner will include tri-tip, homemade beans and salad. Raffle and auction items will include rifles, shotguns, fishing equipment, wildlife artwork and more. Participants must be at least 16 years of age and are advised that smoking is prohibited inside the pavilion at the fairgrounds because of the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act.

Visit the organization's website at http://www.cvchukarclub.com for information or to purchase tickets.

Women's golf club sets plans for new season

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club its ninth season starting on April 3.

Recommended Stories For You

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid-October.

The weekly events offer an opportunity to meet "women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport."

The club is also introducing the G9 Ladies, a weekly group playing nine holes at the Carson Valley Golf Course on late Thursday afternoons beginning in May.

The group is for women of any age who may not have the time to play a full round during the morning, or would rather just play a quick nine in the late afternoon.

A brief golf lesson is offered by head pro Beau Server.

Applications can be found online at the club's website. March 1 is the deadline.

Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.

Snowshoe race set for Sunday

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club's annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

The event benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Call 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org website for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for information.