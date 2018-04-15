Boys lacrosse takes OT win

Four different players scored to help the Douglas Boys Lacrosse Club rally break into the win column for the first time with a 10-9 overtime decision against Spanish Springs on Thursday night in Sparks.

It marked just the third game for the Douglas boys team, which is playing in its first High Sierra Lacrosse League high school season.

Zach Smith, Jared Funk, Chad Maricich and Hyrum Langkilde scored goals for Douglas. On the defensive end, Jason Funk didn't allow any goals in the second half to keep the game within reach.

Douglas is set to play its first home game on May 1 at a site still to be determined.

Willing wins men's club event on tie-breaker

Chris Willing prevailed over Ken Smitreski on a tie-breaker to win Flight A during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play last Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

Willing and Smitreski carded scores of 43 points during the Stableford tournament at the Carson Valley Golf Course. Augie Martinez finished third in the flight with 36 points.

Fred Coons won Flight B with a 43, followed by Neil Bain with 40 points and Mike Davis 39.

Flight C was won by John Guidicatti with 46 points, ahead of David Thorne at 41 and Larry Rutledge at 40.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Tim Fowler on No. 1 and Brian Smithwick on No. 18.

Molly Awards deadline for nominations on Monday

Monday is the final day nominations will be accepted for Douglas County student-athletes to be honored at the 14th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet.

The banquet will be held on May 7 at the Carson Valley Inn.

Molly Awards are presented to students to recognize their combined excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

Nomination forms are available at http://www.mefiyi.org or email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com for information.

Monday final day for softball registration

Registration for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult slow-pitch softball season ends on Monday.

Season play is set to begin the week of April 23 with games at Lampe Park. Three leagues are available: Men's (all-levels) on Tuesday nights; Men's Recreational on Wednesdays; and Coed Open on Thursdays.

The registration fee is $525, which includes 10 regular season games and a double elimination postseason tournament for the top eight teams in each league.

Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 782-5500 for information.

Wink's bowling fundraiser tournament on Saturday

Bowlers of all ages will have an opportunity to participate when the Wink's Youth Program Scholarship Fundraiser Tournament is held on Saturday at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes.

The Saturday event starts at 6 p.m. and features a four-player teams format (any combination) playing three games (no tap).

The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for juniors 13-18 years of age and $15 for juniors 12-and-under. The fee includes bowling, shoe rental and an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

All proceeds will go to the Wink's Youth Program scholarship fund.

Contact Dave Dickey at 775-790-9248 or dglsbowling@yahoo.com for information.