Bidart to sign letter Tuesday during LTCC soccer activities

Douglas High School product Caitlyn Bidart will be part of the festivities on Tuesday when Lake Tahoe Community College soccer combines a letter signing ceremony and exhibition men's game against Reno 1868 FC of the United Soccer League.

Bidart, a 2016 Douglas graduate, will celebrate her signing with NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University at 4 p.m. outside LTCC's P.E. building in South Lake Tahoe. Bidart played two seasons for the LTCC women's team and was Golden Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

The Reno 1868 FC first string men will hold a practice open to the public on LTCC's turf field from noon-2 p.m. and players will sign autographs afterward. The professional team will play an exhibition against the Coyotes at 6 p.m.

Kids' Fishing Derby registration to continue

Registration for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot.

Children 3 to 12 years of age are eligible for the derby, which will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sign-ups are also taken during business hours Monday through Friday at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts in Gardnerville.

Sign-ups for volunteers are also taken at both locations.

The grand prizes for the raffle this year include a Paddle Board, a tandem fishing kayak and a $300 gift card from the Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms may also be obtained by email at KFDvolunteers@aol.com and forms for mail-in are available at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center service desk.