Adult softball team sign-ups to end Monday

Monday is the final day to register for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult slow-pitch softball season.

Season play is scheduled to open on the week of April 23 with games at Lampe Park. Three leagues are available, including Men's (all-levels competitive), which will play on Tuesday nights; Men's Recreational, which will play on Wednesday nights; and Coed Open, which will play on Thursday nights.

Regular game times are 6:30, 7:45 and 9 p.m. each of those nights.

The season registration fee is now $525 for the season, which includes 10 regular season games and a double elimination postseason tournament for the top eight teams in each league.

Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 782-5500 for information.

Cow Pasture Golf to be held on Saturday

Rescheduled from last weekend, the Antelope Valley Lions Club's 18th annual Cow Pasture Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday.

The tournament was rescheduled due to the threat of winter weather.

Registration will start at 9 a.m., followed by the tournament at the "Baldo Giorgi Country Club," 1318 Topaz Lane, seven miles south of Topaz Lake.

Blind draw teams play nine holes of golf in a cow pasture. A 10 a.m. shotgun start is scheduled.

You don't even need to know how to golf, tournament organizers said, adding that players are only allowed to use irons.

The cost is $30 per player and includes the barbecue ribs lunch after the tournament. The cost is $15 for lunch.

Funds raised go toward the Antelope Valley Lions Club Scholarship Fund that benefits Coleville High graduates in memory of Jackie Georgi, a longtime teacher, administrator and coach at the school.

Call Mike Katusich at 530-721-5536, Dave Murray at 530-495-2822 or Clint Hershey at 530-495-2935 for information.

Molly Awards deadline for nominations on Monday

Monday is the final day nominations will be accepted for Douglas County student-athletes to be honored at the 14th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet.

The banquet will be held on May 7 at the Carson Valley Inn.

Molly Awards are presented to students to recognize their combined excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

Nomination forms are available at http://www.mefiyi.org or email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com for information.

Wink's bowling fundraiser tournament on April 21

Bowlers of all ages will have an opportunity to participate when the Wink's Youth Program Scholarship Fundraiser Tournament is held on April 21 at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The Saturday event starts at 6 p.m. and features a four-player teams format (any combination) playing three games (no tap).

The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for juniors 13-18 years of age and $15 for juniors 12-and-under. The fee includes bowling, shoe rental and an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

A raffle, auction and 50/50 drawing will be held as part of the fundraiser, from which all proceeds will go to the Wink's Youth Program scholarship fund.

Contact Dave Dickey at 775-790-9248 or dglsbowling@yahoo.com for information.