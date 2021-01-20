Sports briefs: Silver Oak, MEFIYI, Carson Valley youth sports

Silver Oak Men’s Club

Each passing month gets us closer to Golf Time!! The Silver Oak Senior Men’s Golf Club (SOSMGC) has officially teed it up for the 2021 golf season. SOSMGC is open to golfers 55 years of age and older and all handicap levels. Dues are $80, which includes your membership and handicap posting in the Northern Nevada Golf Association GHIN service. As a member you are entitled to reduced green fees anytime you play Silver Oak in 2021. The season tees off on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 8:30 am.

The SOSMGC plays every Tuesday morning, April through October. Various formats are scheduled throughout the season. Each week’s tournament employs a shotgun start beginning at 8:30am in April / 8:00am May through September and 9:00am in October. Weekly games and closest to pin contests are available each week.

After your round you can enjoy a lunch/beverage in the Clubhouse with a view of the 9th Green and Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Applications, schedules and information are available at the Silver Oak Golf and Event Center website http://www.silveroakgolf.com. You can also just stop in the pro shop Thursday through Tuesday and sign up with the friendly staff.

MEFIYI Foundation

Leadership 4 Teens (L4T) Virtual Workshops “College Planning for Every Year of High School” will begin January 26th (Juniors), February 11th (Seniors), February 18th (Sophomores) and February 23th (Freshman).

Savannah Allmett, Boise State University (BSU) Admissions Counselor, BSU Graduate and Douglas High School Alumnus will be our guest speaker for this series helping students on their path to higher education. Online Registration is available at: www. mefiyi.org.

For more information email team@mefiyi.org.

Carson Valley AYSO

Carson Valley’s AYSO Region 318 is ready to bring some outside sports back to the valley for the Spring 2021 season!

Registration is now open for the spring season and available to children ages 3-11. There will be the Playground and Schoolyard programs for the little players and full teams are available for children up to 11 years old. Uniforms will be provided for all participating players. Fees will be $55 for the Playground and Schoolyard programs, while the older registration fees will be $85.

Due to local and state regulations, all pandemic guidelines will be in place for the season. Because of physical distancing restrictions, some teams may have a smaller number on their rosters, which in turn will require more volunteers. With that being said, our region hopes to bring a bit of normalcy to an abnormal time.

All players will be put on a waitlist during registration, and payment will only be collected when a players is assigned to a team with an appropriate number of players and volunteers.

The entire regional division of Carson Valley AYSO is run by volunteers and the soccer season would not happen without the true champions in our community. Please consider volunteering as a coach, assistant coach, team parent, referee, or even a board member on our Region 318 AYSO board.

Please reach out to Ashley Goering at registrar@cvayso.org with registration questions, or Tami Anderson at coach@cvayso.org if you are interested in volunteering.

Carson Valley Fastpitch registration opens

Carson Valley fastpitch softball is in its final days of a $10 registration discount for the upcoming 2021 season. The softball league features four age divisions (6U, 8U, 10U and 14U) with signup fees ranging from $90 at the 6U age category to $120 for any other age bracket. Multiple players in a family will qualify for the family rate of $200 maximum.

Per the league’s press release, “all league practices, games and other events will follow current COVID guidelines for Douglas County and the state of Nevada.”

Carson Valley Fastpitch is also looking for managers, coaches and volunteers to help with the league. Sponsorship opportunities remain available as well.

For questions, e-mail carsonvalleyfastpitch@gmail.com or visit http://www.carsonvalleyfastpitch.com.

League updates and announcements will also be provided through the league’s Facebook page.