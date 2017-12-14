Spanish Springs uses balance, defense in win

A balanced offense and tenacious 2-3 zone defense helped boost the Spanish Springs High girls basketball team to a 71-39 victory against Douglas on Tuesday night in Minden.

Five players scored in double figures and Spanish Springs (3-0, 6-3) handed out 14 assists as a team in the Northern 4A crossover contest against Douglas (1-2 league, 3-5 overall) at Randy Green Court.

Twelve unanswered points to end the first quarter put the Cougars on top to stay in a rematch of teams that met in the first round of the region tournament back in February. Spanish Springs won that game, 60-50.

On Tuesday, Douglas jumped out front in the opening two minutes 5-0 after Ashlynn Campbell buried a 3-pointer from the left wing, assisted by Alexa Moss, and then Madison Smalley dropped in a 10-footer. The Cougars came back to lead 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Hannah Carr, Campbell and Smalley combined to score 31 of the Tigers' 39 points. Carr scored 11, while Campbell and Smalley added 10 each. Smalley pulled down nine rebounds, five on the offensive end. Campbell, the only senior in the Douglas starting lineup, contributed six rebounds and two assists.

Senior forward Karla Sanchez came off the bench to play a solid floor game for the Tigers with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Recommended Stories For You

The Tigers turned the ball over 23 times.

Mariah Barraza scored 17 points for Spanish Springs, while Jada Townsell, Autumn Wadsworth and Serena Sanchez added 11 each and Kierra Johnson 10. Wadsworth had five assists.